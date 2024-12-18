Advertisement
Live

Bucks vs. Thunder NBA Cup score, live updates: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vie for NBA's midseason crown

Milwaukee got off to a slow start and has found its stride of late, while OKC has been the league's best team

yahoo sports staff

A pair of the NBA's biggest stars will take center stage in Las Vegas Tuesday night as the NBA crowns an NBA Cup champion in the second year of the in-season tournament. Last year, LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to the title, and this year, another star player will etch his name in the growing legacy of the event. Will it be two-time league MVP — and 2021 NBA Finals MVP — Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the Milwaukee Bucks to the crown, or will 2024 MVP runner-up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander lead the Oklahoma City Thunder to their first team trophy?

The Thunder have the NBA's best record, and will be looking to make this celebration a prelude to another one in June. Gilgeous-Alexander has had back-to-back top-five MVP finishes and is on his way to another, averaging 30.3 points, 6.3 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game, leading five Thunder players who are averaging in double figures this season. Antetokounmpo is turning in his now-standard Hall of Fame numbers again this season, averaging a league-leading 32.7 points per game this year. It would be a career-high, a third-straight season averaging 30-plus and his first scoring title if he can keep up the pace on a blistering 61.4% from the floor.

  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

  • Location: T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas

  • TV channel: ABC

  • Streaming: ESPN+, Fubo

Live22 updates
  • Vincent Goodwill

    51-50 at halftime. It is entertaining and competitive. Just what the league wanted and probably needed.

  • Jason Owens

    Halftime: Bucks 51, Thunder 50

    We've got a game worthy of a championship matchup. Milwaukee leads, 51-50 after a competitive first half. The Thunder are keeping it close despite a dreadful half from 3-point distance.

    Halftime leaders:

    Bucks
    Giannis Antetokounmpo: 14 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 6 of 9 FGs
    Damian Lillard: 12 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 of 4 from 3

    Thunder
    Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 10 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists
    Isaiah Hartenstein: 14 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal
    Jalen Williams: 11 points, 2 rebounds, 2 blocks, 1 steal

    3-point shooting
    Bucks: 7 of 18 (38.9%)
    Thunder: 1 of 17 (5.9%

  • Jason Owens

    Isaiah Hartenstein and Andre Jackson were issued offsetting technicals for their skirmish. No free throws, carry on. Each player is at risk of ejection with another technical.

  • Vincent Goodwill

    We got action! Jackson and Hartenstein barking at each other, having to be separated by both sides. Sitting very comfortably in his midcourt seat, Adam Silver. He knows nobody’s risking that money.

  • Jason Owens

    Giannis again. He's feasting on a small Thunder lineup in the second quarter.

  • Vincent Goodwill

    It’s amazing how Giannis’ game keeps growing. 10 years in, still a great passer, and now he’s better on the elbows and from 16-18 feet.

  • Jason Owens

    Giannis is finding and exploiting mismatches in the post. He just posted up Alex Caruso for an easy layup to cut OKC's lead to 42-41.

  • Jason Owens

    A rare whiff from Dame. Lillard just pulled up from way beyond the 3-point arc and found air. OKC leads, 41-37 midway through the second quarter.

  • Vincent Goodwill

    Every team says they wanna play fast. And even when they do, OKC finds a way to speed you up even more. Rushed shots, rushed screens, seen that a few times already.

  • Vincent Goodwill

    Looking at Jaylen Williams, it’s easy to see Kawhi Leonard as the comp. He is a tank.

  • Jason Owens

    Thunder lead 28-27 after 1 quarter

    The Thunder hold a 28-27 lead after a back-and-forth first quarter. Alex Caruso appeared to extend the lead to 31-27 with a 3 at the buzzer. The scorekeeper put the points on the board, but officials determined that Caruso didn't quite get the shot off in time upon review.

  • Vincent Goodwill

    SGA has Dairy Bird on him. Has gone at him twice, last one for a bucket. Bucks don’t have but so many options there.

  • Jack Baer

    The Bucks respond with a 13-4 run to take a two-point lead with 3:25 left after an OKC timeout. Damian Lillard has seven points and three assists.

  • Vincent Goodwill

    The collection of wings OKC has would always be the advantage. Especially with no Middleton, they’re quicker and it shows.

  • Jack Baer

    Doc Rivers calls timeout after the Bucks take a 16-9 lead in the first four and a half minutes. Their defense isn't doing much against a Thunder team shooting 8-for-10 from the field (6-for-6 in the paint) with only one turnover.

  • Vincent Goodwill

    Saturday's game had late arriving crowds. Not so much here. Better atmosphere to start, but not sure it’s projecting on television.

  • Jack Baer

    The Thunder win the tip and we're off in Las Vegas.

  • Jason Owens

    As usual, an 8:30 p.m. tip on ESPN doesn't mean an 8:30 tip. Players just finished their warmups, and the national anthem is underway. Basketball soon, hopefully.

  • Jason Owens
  • Jason Owens
  • Jason Owens

    Khris Middleton ruled out for Bucks

    Khris Middleton will not play tonight. The Bucks have ruled him out in the hour before tipoff.

  • Jason Owens

    The Bucks and Thunder are slated to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET. Here's some pregame reading from Yahoo Sports' Dan Devine on the NBA Cup championship game.