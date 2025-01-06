Bucks vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest
The Milwaukee Bucks play against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena
The Milwaukee Bucks are spending $11,608,022 per win while the Toronto Raptors are spending $20,626,273 per win
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday January 6, 2025
Broadcast Info
Live Stream: fuboTV (Watch for free)
NBA League Pass: The most live games plus NBA TV. Free trial
National TV: N/A
Home TV: N/A
Away TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Wisconsin
Home Radio: N/A
Away Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ
When the game is underway, you can follow it here!
This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Bucks vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest