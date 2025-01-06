Hoops Hype and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

Bucks vs. Raptors: Start time, where to watch, what's the latest

The Milwaukee Bucks play against the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena

The Milwaukee Bucks are spending $11,608,022 per win while the Toronto Raptors are spending $20,626,273 per win

Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Monday January 6, 2025

Broadcast Info

National TV: N/A

Home TV: N/A

Away TV: FanDuel Sports Network - Wisconsin

Home Radio: N/A

Away Radio: 620 AM/103.3 FM WTMJ

When the game is underway, you can follow it here!

