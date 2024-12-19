Bucks play the Cavaliers, seek 5th straight win

Milwaukee Bucks (14-11, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers (23-4, first in the Eastern Conference)

Cleveland; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee is looking to extend its four-game win streak with a victory over Cleveland.

The Cavaliers have gone 5-0 against division opponents. Cleveland leads the Eastern Conference averaging 121.5 points and is shooting 50.4%.

The Bucks are 4-3 against the rest of their division. Milwaukee is 7-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

The Cavaliers make 50.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than the Bucks have allowed to their opponents (45.1%). The Bucks average 113.3 points per game, 2.4 more than the 110.9 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Donovan Mitchell is averaging 23.3 points, 4.5 assists and 1.6 steals for the Cavaliers.

Damian Lillard is scoring 25.7 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Bucks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 118.0 points, 44.4 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.2 points per game.

Bucks: 8-2, averaging 116.3 points, 41.6 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.4 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Jaylon Tyson: day to day (illness), Emoni Bates: out (knee), Max Strus: day to day (ankle), Craig Porter Jr.: day to day (ankle).

Bucks: Khris Middleton: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press