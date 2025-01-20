Bucknell visits Louis-Jacques and Colgate

Bucknell Bison (8-11, 4-2 Patriot League) at Colgate Raiders (8-11, 5-1 Patriot League)

Hamilton, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Raiders -6.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate hosts Bucknell after Nicolas Louis-Jacques scored 21 points in Colgate's 90-67 victory against the Lafayette Leopards.

The Raiders have gone 5-2 at home. Colgate is 5-3 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

The Bison are 4-2 against Patriot League opponents. Bucknell is the Patriot League leader with 23.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Noah Williamson averaging 5.9.

Colgate averages 69.7 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 73.7 Bucknell gives up. Bucknell averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that Colgate allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Cox is averaging 10.1 points, 3.9 assists and 1.5 steals for the Raiders.

Williamson is averaging 15.2 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Bison.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 6-4, averaging 72.8 points, 31.2 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Bison: 4-6, averaging 65.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press