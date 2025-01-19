Buckley has 19, SE Louisiana beats Northwestern State 65-64

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Jakevion Buckley's 19 points helped Southeastern Louisiana defeat Northwestern State 65-64 on Saturday night.

Buckley also contributed eight rebounds for the Lions (10-8, 4-3 Southland Conference). Sam Hines Jr. added 15 points while shooting 6 of 11 from the field and 3 for 5 from the free-throw line while he also had six rebounds. Kam Burton shot 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

The Demons (8-10, 4-3) were led in scoring by Addison Patterson, who finished with 16 points, four assists, two steals and two blocks. Northwestern State also got 13 points from Micah Thomas. Willie Williams had nine points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press