Buccaneers vs. Cowboys score, live updates: Tampa Bay heads to Dallas looking to get closer to an NFC South title

The Cowboys were eliminated from the playoffs earlier on Sunday

Only two teams have yet to win two games at home in the NFC this season. The 2-12 New York Giants may well be headed for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and are 0-8 at home this season, while their division mates, the Dallas Cowboys, are just 1-6 in the friendly confines of Jerry World in 2024. The Cowboys will look for a second home win, though they can't make it into the playoffs, with the suddenly surging Tampa Bay Buccaneers in town for Sunday Night Football.

The Bucs have won four in a row, capped by a 40-17 win over the likely playoff-bound Chargers in Los Angeles last week, and have a one-game lead in the NFC South with just Carolina and New Orleans to play after tonight's date in Dallas. That win streak has come on the heels of a four-game losing streak, but in both wins and losses, Tampa Bay has been lighting up the scoreboard. They're third in the league in total offense per game (388.3 YPG) and fourth in scoring offense (28.8 PPG). Also, since being the last team to beat the Philadelphia Eagles back in Week 4, Tampa Bay is averaging nearly 31 points per game, with Baker Mayfield entering Week 16 fourth in passing yards and third in touchdown passes in the NFL this season.