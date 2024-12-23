Advertisement
Buccaneers vs. Cowboys score, live updates: Tampa Bay heads to Dallas looking to get closer to an NFC South title

The Cowboys were eliminated from the playoffs earlier on Sunday

yahoo sports staff

Only two teams have yet to win two games at home in the NFC this season. The 2-12 New York Giants may well be headed for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and are 0-8 at home this season, while their division mates, the Dallas Cowboys, are just 1-6 in the friendly confines of Jerry World in 2024. The Cowboys will look for a second home win, though they can't make it into the playoffs, with the suddenly surging Tampa Bay Buccaneers in town for Sunday Night Football.

The Bucs have won four in a row, capped by a 40-17 win over the likely playoff-bound Chargers in Los Angeles last week, and have a one-game lead in the NFC South with just Carolina and New Orleans to play after tonight's date in Dallas. That win streak has come on the heels of a four-game losing streak, but in both wins and losses, Tampa Bay has been lighting up the scoreboard. They're third in the league in total offense per game (388.3 YPG) and fourth in scoring offense (28.8 PPG). Also, since being the last team to beat the Philadelphia Eagles back in Week 4, Tampa Bay is averaging nearly 31 points per game, with Baker Mayfield entering Week 16 fourth in passing yards and third in touchdown passes in the NFL this season.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Brandon Aubrey from 58 AGAIN to close the half

    Dallas hits the half ahead 23-14 and Brandon Aubrey is putting on a show again. The Bucs will get the ball first to open the second half, after an entertaining first half, in which the teams combined for 437 yards and 23 first downs. Even more points could be flying in the second half, if the Buccaneers can cut down on some dropped passes.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Cowboys moving quickly with their timeous

    Big hitters to Jake Ferguson and Brandin Cooks have Dallas in Brandon Aubrey's field goal range after just two plays.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Baker Mayfield hits Jalen McMillian for six

    The Bucs offense found rhythm again on this drive at the end of a now high-scoring first half, as the Cowboys lead 20-14 with less than a minute to go in the second quarter.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Ezekiel Elliott cashes in for Dallas, who goes up by two touchdowns

    His 71st rushing touchdown for Dallas. He's on the back 9 of his career, but its still great fun for Cowboys fans to see Zeke eat. Dallas leads 20-7 as the game approaches halftime.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    #88 in Dallas living up to the #88 in Dallas

    A playmaker in his own time, CeeDee Lamb. Dallas back in scoring position at the two-minute warning.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Dallas shuts down the Tampa Bay march with just over five minutes to go in the first half

    The Dallas defense has bowed up for most of the first half against the Bucs. Tampa does have the one scoring drive, but other than that its been tough sledding for Baker Mayfield an company.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Dallas drive stalls -- in perfect position for another Brandon Aubrey field goal

    This one was an easy chip shot, just 49 yards 🙄, for his 34th field goal of the season. He's not leading the NFL in percentage, but of those 34 makes, 25 of them have now come from 40+ yards (He's 25-of-29) in 2025.

    Cowboys lead, 13-7

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Looks like the haymakers are starting to fly. 34 yards to CeeDee Lamb on first down

    Lamb now has four catches and 38 yards after his first big one of the night.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Ah, there's the Buccaneers' offense

    Six plays, 57 yards in 3:15.

    THAT looked like one of the NFL's best offenses and Bucky Irving closed the deal for the Bucs with a two-yard TD rush, his seventh on the ground this season. Dallas still leads, 10-7, with 11:30 left in the first half.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Mike Evans is in the conversation for the top receivers of this century

    He's 31, has opened his career with 10-straight 1,000 yard seasons and is still doing this.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    End of first quarter: Dallas 10, Tampa Bay 0

    Dallas has looked great in the first quarter, and Tampa Bay's offense hasn't been able to get out of first gear. The Buccaneers scored 40 points in a blowout win over the Chargers last week, but have just 41 yards and one first down in the first quarter in Dallas tonight. Also, the Cowboys have the ball and are looking for the three-score lead as the second quarter gets underway.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Cooper Rush hits Jalen Tolbert for the Dallas touchdown

    This was an absolute dot from Rush, and the Cowboys are up 10-0 early, after cashing in on the turnover on downs.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Bucs turn it over on downs on first series

    A Sterling Shepard drop ended a steady drive around midfield. It was a stone cold drop, and he was WIDE open. Dallas has to like the result, but how they got there will need a defensive adjustment. If Tampa Bay receivers are going to be that open all night, it might be a long one for the Cowboys defense.

    Despite the drop, Shepard may have started the game with one of the best SNF intros of all-time.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Cooper Rush is off to a hot start as the Cowboys take a 3-0 lead

    The Cowboys' QB hit his first six passes to have Dallas on the move early vs. Tampa Bay, and Brandon Aubrey closed the drive with a 58-yard field goal. He's now 12-of-14 on the season from 50+ yards this year.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    The offensive stars are out tonight in Dallas

    The Bucs are 3rd in the NFL in yards per game, and Dallas has had some big trouble on defense at home this season, winning just once in seven home games.

  • Yahoo Sports Staff

    Dak Prescott still taking on a leadership role, despite his season ending injury

  • Ryan Young

