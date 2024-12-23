Buccaneers vs. Cowboys score, live updates: Tampa Bay heads to Dallas looking to get closer to an NFC South title

Only two teams have yet to win two games at home in the NFC this season. The 2-12 New York Giants may well be headed for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and are 0-8 at home this season, while their division mates, the Dallas Cowboys, are just 1-6 in the friendly confines of Jerry World in 2024. The Cowboys will look for a second home win, though they can't make it into the playoffs, with the suddenly surging Tampa Bay Buccaneers in town for Sunday Night Football.
The Bucs have won four in a row, capped by a 40-17 win over the likely playoff-bound Chargers in Los Angeles last week, and have a one-game lead in the NFC South with just Carolina and New Orleans to play after tonight's date in Dallas. That win streak has come on the heels of a four-game losing streak, but in both wins and losses, Tampa Bay has been lighting up the scoreboard. They're third in the league in total offense per game (388.3 YPG) and fourth in scoring offense (28.8 PPG). Also, since being the last team to beat the Philadelphia Eagles back in Week 4, Tampa Bay is averaging nearly 31 points per game, with Baker Mayfield entering Week 16 fourth in passing yards and third in touchdown passes in the NFL this season.
Brandon Aubrey from 58 AGAIN to close the half
Dallas hits the half ahead 23-14 and Brandon Aubrey is putting on a show again. The Bucs will get the ball first to open the second half, after an entertaining first half, in which the teams combined for 437 yards and 23 first downs. Even more points could be flying in the second half, if the Buccaneers can cut down on some dropped passes.
Dallas drive stalls -- in perfect position for another Brandon Aubrey field goal
This one was an easy chip shot, just 49 yards 🙄, for his 34th field goal of the season. He's not leading the NFL in percentage, but of those 34 makes, 25 of them have now come from 40+ yards (He's 25-of-29) in 2025.
Cowboys lead, 13-7
Looks like the haymakers are starting to fly. 34 yards to CeeDee Lamb on first down
Lamb now has four catches and 38 yards after his first big one of the night.
THAT looked like one of the NFL's best offenses and Bucky Irving closed the deal for the Bucs with a two-yard TD rush, his seventh on the ground this season. Dallas still leads, 10-7, with 11:30 left in the first half.
Dallas has looked great in the first quarter, and Tampa Bay's offense hasn't been able to get out of first gear. The Buccaneers scored 40 points in a blowout win over the Chargers last week, but have just 41 yards and one first down in the first quarter in Dallas tonight. Also, the Cowboys have the ball and are looking for the three-score lead as the second quarter gets underway.
Cooper Rush hits Jalen Tolbert for the Dallas touchdown
This was an absolute dot from Rush, and the Cowboys are up 10-0 early, after cashing in on the turnover on downs.
A Sterling Shepard drop ended a steady drive around midfield. It was a stone cold drop, and he was WIDE open. Dallas has to like the result, but how they got there will need a defensive adjustment. If Tampa Bay receivers are going to be that open all night, it might be a long one for the Cowboys defense.
Despite the drop, Shepard may have started the game with one of the best SNF intros of all-time.
Cooper Rush is off to a hot start as the Cowboys take a 3-0 lead
The Cowboys' QB hit his first six passes to have Dallas on the move early vs. Tampa Bay, and Brandon Aubrey closed the drive with a 58-yard field goal. He's now 12-of-14 on the season from 50+ yards this year.
