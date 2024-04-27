Buccaneers pick Georgia DB Tykee Smith in 3rd round of 2024 NFL draft. What you need to know

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Georgia defensive back Tykee Smith with the 89th pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Smith spent three seasons with the Bulldogs, capturing two national titles. Here's everything to know about Smith.

Tykee Smith scouting report

The third-team AP All-American in 2020 at West Virginia didn’t become a full-time starter at Georgia until his third season. Led the team with 70 tackles and 4 interceptions in 2023. Battled back from foot and knee injuries in first year at Georgia and was a major contributor on special teams.

Tykee Smith height, weight

Smith, who is from Philadelphia and went to Imhotep Institute Charter, is 5-foot-10 and 202 pounds.

Tykee Smith college stats

215 tackles, 5 sacks, 8 INT, 2 FF.

Tykee Smith highlights

Smith came into his own in his final Georgia season at the ‘Star’ nickel back position after playing primarily safety in a secondary that included projected early round draft picks Kamari Lassiter and Javon Bullard. Limited opponents to 6.7 yards per reception. His best games came against South Carolina (5 tackles, INT, PBU) and Ole Miss (6 tackles including 5 solo).

Tykee Smith NFL combine, pro day measurables

Smith may have raised his draft stock by breaking up three passes at the Senior Bowl and then running a 4.46 40-yard dash at the NFL combine. That ranked fifth among all safeties, but his other testing in Indianapolis were in the lower half at the position.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Buccaneers pick DB Tykee Smith in 2024 NFL draft. What to know