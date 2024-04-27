Buccaneers pick Alabama LB Chris Braswell in 2nd round of 2024 NFL draft. What you need to know

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected Alabama LB Chris Braswell with the 57th pick in the 2024 NFL draft. Braswell spent four seasons with the Crimson Tide. Here's everything you need to know about Braswell.

Chris Braswell scouting report

Braswell has next-level athleticism that can make him difficult to block at times. He can be a disruptive player, as evidenced by his sacks and forced fumbles. But he doesn’t have a significant amount of starting experience. He waited his turn to finally get a chance to start in his fourth season after serving in a reserve role in 2022 and 2021. He didn’t play during the 2020 season. Once Will Anderson Jr. departed for the NFL, Braswell earned the starting job opposite Dallas Turner. Braswell has the tools to be a powerful and athletic edge defender, but he will need to continue to develop his pass-rushing moves as he gains more experience. Outside of his defense, Braswell has shown an apt for special teams, which could make him more attractive for NFL teams.

Chris Braswell height, weight

Braswell, who is from Baltimore, Maryland, and went to Saint Frances Academy for high school, is 6-3 and 251 pounds.

Chris Braswell college stats

In 2023, Braswell racked up 42 tackles, 8 sacks, 3 FF, 1 INT, 1 TD, 1 PD. During the 2022 season he had 21 tackles, 3 sacks, 1 FF. And in 2021, Braswell collected 13 tackles.

Chris Braswell highlights

His most prominent play this past season occurred when Braswell sacked Joe Milton and forced a fumble late against Tennessee, and Alabama scored. Outside of sacks and pressures, one of Braswell’s top highlights was against Mississippi State when he picked off a pass and returned it for a score. He made another big play, but on special teams, against Texas A&M, blocking a field goal. Special teams highlights occurred on multiple occasions for Braswell over his time at Alabama. He also blocked a punt against Mercer in 2021.

Story continues

Chris Braswell NFL combine, pro day measurables

At the scouting combine, Braswell ran a 4.6 40-yard dash, tallied a 1.59 10-yard split, a 33.5-inch vertical jump and a 9-foot, 7-inch broad jump. He didn’t take part in the 3-cone drill, 20-yard shuttle or bench press.

Alabama linebacker Chris Braswell (LB04) works out during the 2024 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Buccaneers pick Alabama LB Chris Braswell in 2024 NFL draft. What to know