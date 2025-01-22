Buccaneers OC Liam Cohen reportedly getting raise to stay in Tampa, removing name from Jaguars head coach search

Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Cohen will reportedly stay with Tampa and take himself out of the running for the head coach job with the Jaguars. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Cohen, the favorite to land the head coach position with the Jacksonville Jaguars, has reportedly taken himself out of the running for that job.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Cohen will stay with the Buccaneers on a new contract that will make him one of the highest-paid coordinators in the NFL.

Cohen, 39, has made a name for himself in NFL circles by turning Baker Mayfield into one of the most productive quarterbacks in the game. That kind of ability is exactly what the Jaguars need to turn around former No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence, who after four seasons has yet to develop into the stud quarterback the team thought they were getting when they drafted him in 2021.

Cohen has a great offensive pedigree, most notably with the Los Angeles Rams as part of Sean McVay's staff. In just one year with the Buccaneers, Cohen made a tremendous difference across the board, taking their low-to-middling offense and turning it into a top-five performer.

One-year improvement in Bucs' offensive rankings with Liam Coen as OC in 2024. Top five in all six:



Total offense: 23rd to 3rd

Scoring offense: 20th to 4th

Rushing offense: 32nd to 4th

Passing offense: 17th to 3rd

Third-down offense: 10th to 1st

Red-zone offense: 30th to 4th — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 22, 2025

Instead of landing the head coach of their dreams, the Jaguars will now have to go back to the drawing board, with whoever they hire knowing full well that he wasn't their first choice. Cohen, meanwhile, will continue his successful partnership with Mayfield and the Bucs and get a boosted paycheck to boot.