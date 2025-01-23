Buccaneers OC Liam Coen reportedly still a candidate for Jaguars HC job despite agreeing to extension with Tampa

Coen had reportedly taken himself out of the running for the Jacksonville job, but appears to have changed his mind

On Wednesday, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen reportedly agreed to a big extension with the Bucs, including a raise that would make him one of the highest-paid coordinators in the league. Coen had been a strong candidate in the Jacksonville Jaguars' head coaching search, but reportedly pulled himself out of the running in order to stay in Tampa Bay.

One day later, Coen has seemingly changed his mind.

The 39-year-old coordinator is meeting with the Jaguars in person for a second interview, per multiple reports. While Coen and the Buccaneers had agreed to the extension, the deal was not signed, and Coen is now in Jacksonville discussing a future as the team's new head coach.

Bucs OC Liam Coen is interviewing a second time with the Jaguars for their HC position, per @Schultz_Report



Coen had previously decided to remain in Tampa but will reconsider after Jaguars parted ways with GM Trent Baalke. pic.twitter.com/4RN3HCOcNW — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) January 23, 2025

To make matters messier, Coen might be ghosting Tampa Bay altogether. The Bucs have not had any contact with Coen or his representation on Thursday, despite multiple attempts to reach him, per multiple reports.

Conflicting reports on whether Coen informed Tampa Bay of his travel to Jacksonville complicate things further. The Buccaneers reportedly say that Coen did not tell them about his plans, while Coen reportedly says that he did inform Bucs head coach Todd Bowles about his intent to interview for the job.

Coen joined the Buccaneers organization this past season, and instantly gained recognition for his work with Tampa Bay quarterback Baker Mayfield. He turned the Bucs' offensive production around in one season, turning the team into the No. 3 overall offense in the league during the regular season. Tampa Bay advanced to the playoffs, but lost to the Washington Commanders in a thrilling wild card matchup.

The Jaguars have had a tough offseason so far, firing head coach Doug Pederson earlier this month after finishing the season 4-13. On Wednesday, Jaguars owner Shad Khan fired general manager Trent Baalke despite originally opting to keep Baalke, who went 25-43 in four seasons as GM. The fact that Coen's renewed interest in the Jacksonville job comes after Baalke's dismissal may not be coincidence.

With Coen back in the running, he becomes the second of the Jaguars' candidates with a second interview: Former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has a second interview with the team scheduled for Friday, per multiple reports.