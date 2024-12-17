Brzovic scores 21, Charleston knocks off Wofford 77-67

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ante Brzovic's 21 points helped Charleston defeat Wofford 77-67 on Monday night.

Brzovic also contributed seven rebounds, six assists, and five blocks for the Cougars (8-2). Deywilk Tavarez scored 17 points while going 5 of 9 from the floor, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line. AJ Smith had 12 points and shot 4 of 10 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line.

Justin Bailey led the Terriers (4-7) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and three steals. Kyler Filewich added 11 points, 16 rebounds and two blocks for Wofford. Luke Flynn finished with 11 points.

The teams entered the break tied at 34-34, while Brzovic led Charleston in scoring with nine points. Charleston took the lead for good with 19:03 remaining in the second half on a 3-pointer from Tavarez to make it 40-37.

