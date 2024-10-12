Bryson Daily's has 5 total TDs and Army extends nation's longest active winning streak to 10

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — Army quarterback Bryson Daily rushed for 136 yards and a career-high four touchdowns, and he passed for another score as Army beat UAB 44-10 on Saturday to extend that nation's longest active winning streak to 10 games.

Army (6-0, 5-0 American Athletic Conference), which has won its last five games at Michie Stadium dating to last season, is off to its best start to a season since the 1996 began 9-0.

UAB (1-5, 0-3), which was coming off a 71-20 loss to Tulane last week, fell behind 44-3 before a 90-yard drive ended in a touchdown with 2:01 remaining.

Army built a 27-3 lead before attempting its first pass.

Army linebacker Eric Ford sacked Jalen Kitna on fourth-and-goal with 5:41 left before halftime. On the next play, Daily found Casey Reynolds along the left sideline for a 34-yard gain. After back-to-back runs by Kanye Udoh, Daily attempted his second pass to a wide-open Reynolds over the middle for a 50-yard touchdown and a 34-3 lead.

UAB got into the red zone on its next possession before Casey Larkin made his second interception of the game near the goal line after a pass went through the hands of a receiver.

Army still has not trailed in a game this season.

Kitna went 25 of 39 for 242 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions for UAB.

