Bryant faces Grand Canyon after Timberlake's 23-point game

Bryant Bulldogs (6-8) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (9-4)

Phoenix; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Antelopes -12.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant visits Grand Canyon after Earl Timberlake scored 23 points in Bryant's 70-65 loss to the Towson Tigers.

The Antelopes have gone 7-1 at home. Grand Canyon is third in the WAC with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Duke Brennan averaging 2.9.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-5 away from home. Bryant has a 1-4 record in one-possession games.

Grand Canyon's average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Bryant gives up. Bryant averages 14.2 more points per game (83.9) than Grand Canyon allows (69.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: JaKobe Coles is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Antelopes.

Timberlake is averaging 16.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.8 assists for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Antelopes: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 33.8 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 81.0 points, 34.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

