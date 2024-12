Bryan Cristante ruled out for Derby della Capitale

Bryan Cristante remains out of action for the time being.

With only a few more days to go before Roma’s highly anticipated Derby della Capitale with Lazio, Cristante’s condition hasn’t improved.

According to Il Tempo, the midfielder’s nagging ankle injury will rule him out for the derby.

It remains unclear when Cristante will be back in action, though the latest media predictions suggested 3-4 weeks.