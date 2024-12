Bryan Cristante not called up for Como match

Roma midfielder Bryan Cristante is still out of the team’s squad list.

With the match against Como scheduled for tomorrow, Claudio Ranieri was once again forced to exclude Cristante from the squad.

The midfielder is nursing an ankle sprain that is taking longer to heal than initially expected.

This will be Cristante’s second consecutive game missed due to injury.