Brussels shooting latest news: Gunman at large after Swedish football fans shot dead

Police cordoned off the area in the centre of Brussels - AP

A suspected terrorist has shot dead two Swedish football fans in Brussels.

The shooting came as Belgium were hosting Sweden in a Euro 2024 qualifying match on Monday evening.

The match was abandoned at half-time and witnesses in the stadium said some 35,000 fans were ordered not to leave.

The gunman is at large and was reportedly headed towards the King Baudouin national stadium.

Footage of the attack showed a man in fluorescent orange jacket and a white motorcycle helmet opening fire on several passers-by.

09:41 PM BST

Match suspended amid terror threat

The Euro 2024 qualifier match between Belgium and Sweden was suspended at half-time after the attack and following reports that the suspected gunman is heading towards the King Baudouin national stadium.

Journalists in the ground said fans were being kept in the ground with the score at 1-1.

Fans are waiting anxiously for news.

Sweden supporters sit in the stands during the Euro 2024 group F qualifying soccer match between Belgium and Sweden at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023

A supporter makes phone call as she waits in the stand during the Euro 2024 qualifying football match between Belgium and Sweden at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels

Supporters lit their mobile phones lights after suspension of the Euro 2024 group F qualifying soccer match between Belgium and Sweden at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023

09:37 PM BST

Macron: ‘Europe is being shaken’

Brussels was again hit by an “Islamist terrorist attack”, French President Emmanuel Macron has said as he reacted to news of the shooting.

He added: “Europe is being shaken”.

09:34 PM BST

What we know so far

Two people have been shot dead in an apparent terror attack in Belgium. Here’s what we know so far

A suspected terrorist said he “avenged Muslims” after shooting dead two Swedish football fans in Brussels

Shooting came as Belgium were hosting Sweden in a Euro 2024 qualifying match

The alleged gunman in a fluorescent orange jacket fled the scene after using an automatic rifle

Belgium has raised its terror alert to the highest level

France announced it was tightening border controls with Belgium

The suspected gunman was heard shouting “Allahu Akbar”

Video footage from the scene showed the gunman chasing the victims into the entrance of an office building

