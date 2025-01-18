Bruno Guimarães is officially Newcastle's new magician 🪄

Newcastle have bounce back after falling behind in Saturday's early game with Bournemouth.

The hosts trailed to Justin Kluivert's opener before Bruno Guimarães restored parity for Eddie Howe's side with a close-range header midway through the first half.

It marked the Brazilian's ninth goal involvement from his last 11 games in a Magpies' shirt and his effort against the Cherries made it four in as many games.

Bruno Guimarães has now been directly involved in nine goals in his last 11 games for Newcastle across all competitions:



◉ 2 goals

◉ 7 assists



He's now either scored or assisted in his last four appearances. 👏 pic.twitter.com/DbFKfP5pGc — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) January 18, 2025

Unfortunately his equaliser proved to be short-lived as the visitors retook their lead just before the interval.

But the Gallowgate officially has a new magician.

📸 OLI SCARFF - AFP or licensors