Bruno Guimarães is officially Newcastle's new magician 🪄

Newcastle have bounce back after falling behind in Saturday's early game with Bournemouth.

The hosts trailed to Justin Kluivert's opener before Bruno Guimarães restored parity for Eddie Howe's side with a close-range header midway through the first half.

It marked the Brazilian's ninth goal involvement from his last 11 games in a Magpies' shirt and his effort against the Cherries made it four in as many games.

Unfortunately his equaliser proved to be short-lived as the visitors retook their lead just before the interval.

But the Gallowgate officially has a new magician.

