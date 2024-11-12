Bruno Fernandes helps aid unwell passenger on Easyjet flight

(Getty Images)

Bruno Fernandes was reportedly at the centre of an unsual incident this week, with the Manchester United captain needing to help a passenger who became unwell on a flight.

The Portuguese attacking midfielder played and scored for his team against Leicester on Sunday, the final match before new manager Ruben Amorim took over.

Heading thereafter to his home nation to report for international duty, alongside teammate Diogo Dalot, Fernandes was spotted by another fellow flyer heading to the rear of the plane before apparently calling out for aid.

As it transpired, a nearby person had fallen ill and looked to be fainting, with Fernandes calling out “Excuse me, we need help,” to attract the attention of air crew, passenger Susanna Lawson told Business Cloud, per Mail Online.

“Bruno went to the loo at the back of the plane during the flight,” she said. “Suddenly [we] heard a shout for assistance which those within hearing distance looked back, including us as we were toward the back. Members of the crew rushed to the back to help. There was a spare seat at the back which Bruno helped the gentleman to sit down on.

“He stayed at the back with them and made sure he was OK. It might have been about five or ten minutes and then he made his way back to his seat but again very unassuming. He wasn’t looking for any attention on himself.”

Lawson asked for a photo with Fernandes later and was delighted when “he actually took the selfie himself.”

“I praised him for looking after the ill passenger. Honestly if you didn’t know who he was you would have just thought he was any other passenger,” they added.

Portugal play Poland on Friday and Croatia after the weekend in the Nations League. Fernandes’ last goal at international level came against Scotland in September.