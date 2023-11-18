Bruins' Milan Lucic arrested after alleged domestic incident; stepping away from NHL

Milan Lucic is stepping away from the Bruins. (Photo by Steve Babineau/NHLI via Getty Images) (NHLI via Getty Images)

Milan Lucic will be taking an indefinite leave from the Boston Bruins following an off-ice incident.

According to WCVB.com, Lucic was arrested early Saturday morning following a domestic incident.

"The Boston Bruins are aware of the situation involving Milan Lucic Friday evening," the Bruins said in a statement, via Sportsnet. "Milan is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team. The organization takes these matters very seriously, and we will work with the Lucic family to provide any support and assistance they may need."

Lucic has been sidelined with an ankle injury since Oct. 21. In four games this season, the 35-year-old has recorded two assists and averaged 11:58 TOI per night.

In 2011, Lucic was also involved in a domestic dispute with a girlfriend, however, no charges were filed.

"The biggest thing for us is we care a lot about their family," Bruins captain Brad Marchand told reporters on Saturday when asked about Lucic. "We're a family in here, we're all very, very, very close, so we're obviously very concerned and upset for them for what they're going through."

Lucic, a fan favorite in Boston after spending the first eight years of his career with the organization and winning a Stanley Cup in 2013, signed a one-year, $1-million contract with the B’s on July 1. During his first stint with the Bruins, "Looch" was one of the NHL’s most punishing power forwards — combining for 342 points and 772 penalty minutes in a 566 game span.

Before re-joining the Bruins, Lucic split time between the Los Angeles Kings, Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames over an eight-year span. While age curves and a lack of footspeed have contributed to his game declining for quite some time now, Lucic won a gold medal at the World Championships with Team Canada in the spring, recording four points in 10 games.