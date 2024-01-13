Browns vs. Texans preview: Predictions, odds, and how to watch AFC wild card playoff game

Dec 24, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco (15) reacts after a touchdown during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns (11-6) travel to NRG Stadium to take on the Houston Texans (10-7) in an AFC wild card playoff game.

The Browns decided to rest their key players for their last regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals and have now shifted their focus to their first playoff game in three years. Joe Flacco, former Super Bowl MVP, has infused a new sense of energy and confidence into the Browns' team and will lead them against the Texans. In their previous encounter in Week 16, Flacco led the Browns to a 36-22 victory over the Texans, with wide receiver Amari Cooper setting a franchise record by catching 11 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud is set to lead his team against the Cleveland Browns in their first playoff game since 2019. Stroud has had a remarkable season, with 4,108 passing yards, the third most by any rookie in NFL history and a candidate for the Offensive Rookie of the Year. Although the Texans appear to be the stronger team on their good days, they have suffered losses during the regular season to teams like the Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, and New York Jets that make fans nervous as to whether they can pull off a win against the Browns.

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans predictions

BetMGM: Browns will win

Staff writes: The winning team model predicts the Browns will win this playoff game game with 57.6% confidence, based on game simulations, player injuries, offensive & defensive matchups and recent game results."

ESPN: Browns have a 50% chance to win

According to ESPN's Matchup Predictor, the Cleveland Browns have a 50.5% chance of beating the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs.

Dimers: Browns 23-20 Texans

Staff writes: Our popular predictive analytics model currently gives the Browns a 62% chance of beating the Texans, and our predicted final score has the Browns winning 23-20."

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans odds, betting lines

The Cleveland Browns are favored to defeat the Houston Texans, according to the BetMGM NFL odds, as of Tuesday afternoon.

Spread: Browns (-2.5)

Moneyline: Browns (-145); Texans (+120)

Over/under: 44

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans: TV channel and streaming info

The Cleveland Browns take on the Houston Texans in an AFC Wild Card Playoff game on January 13 at 4:30 p.m., ET, on NBC. The game can also be streamed on NFL+.

AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans injury news

Cleveland Browns:

PLAYER POSITION INJURY STATUS Dustin Hopkins K Hamstring Questionable for Wild Card at Houston Myles Garrett DE Shoulder Questionable for Wild Card at Houston Greg Newsome II CB Knee Questionable for Wild Card at Houston Mike Ford CB Calf Questionable for Wild Card at Houston Marquise Goodwin WR Knee Questionable for Wild Card at Houston Juan Thornhill FS Calf Questionable for Wild Card at Houston Amari Cooper WR Heel Questionable for Wild Card at Houston Pierre Strong Jr. RB Back Questionable for Wild Card at Houston Shelby Harris DE Shin Questionable for Wild Card at Houston Mohamoud Diabate LB Thumb Questionable for Wild Card at Houston Drew Forbes OT Back Questionable for Wild Card at Houston Cedric Tillman WR Head Questionable for Wild Card at Houston Michael Woods II WR Achilles Questionable for Wild Card at Houston

Houston Texans:

PLAYER POSITION INJURY STATUS Noah Brown WR Back Questionable for Wild Card vs Cleveland Grayland Arnold SAF Calf Questionable for Wild Card vs Cleveland Jonathan Greenard DE Ankle Questionable for Wild Card vs Cleveland Robert Woods WR Hip Questionable for Wild Card vs Cleveland Jerry Hughes DE Ankle Questionable for Wild Card vs Cleveland Dylan Horton DE Personal Questionable for Wild Card vs Cleveland

