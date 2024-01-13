Browns vs. Texans preview: Predictions, odds, and how to watch AFC wild card playoff game
The Cleveland Browns (11-6) travel to NRG Stadium to take on the Houston Texans (10-7) in an AFC wild card playoff game.
The Browns decided to rest their key players for their last regular season game against the Cincinnati Bengals and have now shifted their focus to their first playoff game in three years. Joe Flacco, former Super Bowl MVP, has infused a new sense of energy and confidence into the Browns' team and will lead them against the Texans. In their previous encounter in Week 16, Flacco led the Browns to a 36-22 victory over the Texans, with wide receiver Amari Cooper setting a franchise record by catching 11 passes for 265 yards and two touchdowns.
Quarterback C.J. Stroud is set to lead his team against the Cleveland Browns in their first playoff game since 2019. Stroud has had a remarkable season, with 4,108 passing yards, the third most by any rookie in NFL history and a candidate for the Offensive Rookie of the Year. Although the Texans appear to be the stronger team on their good days, they have suffered losses during the regular season to teams like the Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, and New York Jets that make fans nervous as to whether they can pull off a win against the Browns.
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans predictions
BetMGM: Browns will win
Staff writes: The winning team model predicts the Browns will win this playoff game game with 57.6% confidence, based on game simulations, player injuries, offensive & defensive matchups and recent game results."
ESPN: Browns have a 50% chance to win
According to ESPN's Matchup Predictor, the Cleveland Browns have a 50.5% chance of beating the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs.
Dimers: Browns 23-20 Texans
Staff writes: Our popular predictive analytics model currently gives the Browns a 62% chance of beating the Texans, and our predicted final score has the Browns winning 23-20."
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans odds, betting lines
The Cleveland Browns are favored to defeat the Houston Texans, according to the BetMGM NFL odds, as of Tuesday afternoon.
Spread: Browns (-2.5)
Moneyline: Browns (-145); Texans (+120)
Over/under: 44
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans: TV channel and streaming info
The Cleveland Browns take on the Houston Texans in an AFC Wild Card Playoff game on January 13 at 4:30 p.m., ET, on NBC. The game can also be streamed on NFL+.
AFC Wild Card Playoffs: Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans injury news
Cleveland Browns:
PLAYER
POSITION
INJURY
STATUS
Dustin Hopkins
K
Hamstring
Questionable for Wild Card at Houston
Myles Garrett
DE
Shoulder
Questionable for Wild Card at Houston
Greg Newsome II
CB
Knee
Questionable for Wild Card at Houston
Mike Ford
CB
Calf
Questionable for Wild Card at Houston
Marquise Goodwin
WR
Knee
Questionable for Wild Card at Houston
Juan Thornhill
FS
Calf
Questionable for Wild Card at Houston
Amari Cooper
WR
Heel
Questionable for Wild Card at Houston
Pierre Strong Jr.
RB
Back
Questionable for Wild Card at Houston
Shelby Harris
DE
Shin
Questionable for Wild Card at Houston
Mohamoud Diabate
LB
Thumb
Questionable for Wild Card at Houston
Drew Forbes
OT
Back
Questionable for Wild Card at Houston
Cedric Tillman
WR
Head
Questionable for Wild Card at Houston
Michael Woods II
WR
Achilles
Questionable for Wild Card at Houston
Houston Texans:
PLAYER
POSITION
INJURY
STATUS
Noah Brown
WR
Back
Questionable for Wild Card vs Cleveland
Grayland Arnold
SAF
Calf
Questionable for Wild Card vs Cleveland
Jonathan Greenard
DE
Ankle
Questionable for Wild Card vs Cleveland
Robert Woods
WR
Hip
Questionable for Wild Card vs Cleveland
Jerry Hughes
DE
Ankle
Questionable for Wild Card vs Cleveland
Dylan Horton
DE
Personal
Questionable for Wild Card vs Cleveland
