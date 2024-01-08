Browns vs. Texans: Odds and how to watch AFC Wild Card game

Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco (15) will lead the Cleveland Browns against the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild Card Round.

Two of the greatest stories in the 2023 NFL season will meet in a head-to-head clash during the AFC Wild Card Round this weekend.

The Cleveland Browns (11-6) will travel to take on the Houston Texans (10-6) in the first round of the NFL playoffs.

Leading Cleveland is 38-year-old, veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, who signed with the team in late November and closed out the year with a 4-1 record as its starter. He was the fourth quarterback to start a game for the Browns and will return to the playoffs as a starter for the first time since 2014, when he led the Baltimore Ravens' offense.

Meanwhile, the Texans are champions of the AFC South for the first time since 2019, in large part thanks to the efforts of first-year head coach DeMeco Ryans and rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud. Houston finished last season with a 3-13-1 record, giving them the second overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Now, the team is playoffs-bound.

The Browns defeated the Texans earlier this season in a 36-22 victory on Christmas Eve, though Houston was without Stroud.

Here's everything to know about this AFC Wild Card matchup.

Odds for Browns vs. Texans

The Browns are favorites to defeat the Texans, according to the BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.

All odds as of Sunday.

Spread: Browns (-1.5)

Moneyline: Browns (-120); Texans (+100)

Over/under: 43.5

How to watch Browns vs. Texans

*Date, time and channel to come at the conclusion of Sunday Night Football

When: Date and time TBA

Where: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

Cable TV: TBA

Streaming: Sling; YouTube TV; FuboTV

How to watch: Catch NFL playoff action with a Fubo subscription

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NFL Wild Card schedule: Odds and how to watch Browns vs. Texans