Would the Browns trade Myles Garrett next after the Amari Cooper?

Look, Myles Garrett is a superstar in the NFL, one of those players who is a game changer anytime he's on the field for the Cleveland Browns. We're talking about a defensive end who has double-digit sacks in all but one of his seasons.

But the Browns just traded Amari Cooper. They're stuck with Deshaun Watson for the foreseeable future given his massive contract.

So ... would the Browns trade Garrett?

I honestly don't know. It feels like a bad idea given that he's a franchise cornerstone, but how much are the Browns going to win in the next few years?

There's speculation:

Browns in sell mode



Myles Garrett would look good in Midnight green… pic.twitter.com/IDUWyzBChn — NBA Slime (@TerryFranconia) October 15, 2024

As a Browns fan, I fully endorse trading Myles Garrett to the Lions. Get him the hell out of Cleveland and start the rebuild. — Cyclone Corner 🍜🌪️ (@WolverineCorner) October 13, 2024

