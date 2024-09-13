Browns star Myles Garrett practices after missing a day with foot injury, expected to face Jaguars

CLEVELAND (AP) — Myles Garrett plans to make Trevor Lawrence uncomfortable for a few hours.

Garrett returned to practice on a limited basis after resting a foot injury for one day, and the defensive end said Friday he'll play in Cleveland's game at Jacksonville on Sunday.

The NFL's Defensive Player of the Year in 2023, Garrett sat out Thursday's workout as the Browns (0-1) prepared to face Lawrence and the Jaguars (0-1). Garrett had one sack and forced a fumble last weekend in a season-opening loss to Dallas.

Garrett, who has 47 sacks in the last three-plus seasons, didn't disclose any specifics about his injury.

“I wouldn’t say there’s something to worry about, just something for us to manage and, at least for myself, be conscious of and be just a little cautious,” Garrett said after practice.

Garrett was vague when asked if the injury will affect his play.

“We'll see,” he said.

He also declined to reveal when he got hurt.

“Something I was kind of dealing with during the game,” he said. "But the problem didn’t occur during the game.”

Cleveland's defense can't afford to be without Garrett after placing five players on injured reserve this week. Starting safety Juan Thornhill and defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II are among the group that will have to miss a minimum of four games.

End Za'Darius Smith, who plays on the opposite side of Garrett, also was back practicing after missing Thursday's workout with a back issue.

Garrett believes the defense will bounce back this week after a so-so performance in the opener.

Of course, Garrett can set the tone by getting after Lawrence, Jacksonville's rifled-armed quarterback.

Garrett had high praise for Lawrence, complimenting his poise and ability to handle pressure in the pocket. Lawrence has confidence and Garrett said there is only one way to combat that in a QB.

“Hit him,” he said. “Multiple times.”

While the defense plays at less than full strength, Cleveland's offense will be missing tight end David Njoku, who sprained his ankle in the opener and could miss several weeks. Njoku led the Browns in catches and receiving TDs last season.

The Browns also ruled out left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., who continues to recover from offseason knee surgery. Two-time All-Pro right tackle Jack Conklin is listed as questionable after missing the opener.

Conklin had reconstructive knee surgery last year after tearing numerous ligaments in Week 1.

James Hudson III started on the left side, but the Browns toyed with moving Conklin into that spot and could consider it again this week.

Coach Kevin Stefanski would not reveal the plans for his starters.

"We’ll use the next 24 hours, 48 hours, see how everybody comes out of practice today before we make that determination,” Stefanski said.

Tom Withers, The Associated Press