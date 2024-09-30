Browns RB Nick Chubb expected to practice this week for first time since knee injury last year

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns' sluggish, struggling offense could get a jolt this week. Nick Chubb is nearly back.

One of the NFL's top running backs from 2019-22, Chubb is expected to practice for the first time in more than a year on Wednesday, returning after he suffered a major knee injury in Week 2 last season against Pittsburgh.

Chubb began this season on the physically unable to perform list (PUP). The team intends to open the 21-day window in which he can practice. He’ll need to be added to the 53-man roster by the end of the three-week period or he'll remain on the PUP all season.

Chubb could play by the end of October. The four-time Pro Bowler was ahead of schedule after undergoing two surgeries on the same knee he hurt while in college at Georgia.

The Browns (1-3) will be cautious with Chubb, but they need someone to snap them out of a funk that worsened with Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Cleveland's offense produced 10 points against a Las Vegas defense missing elite edge rusher Maxx Crosby.

The Browns play at Washington next week before visiting Philadelphia on Oct. 13. Cleveland will then host back-to-back games against AFC North rivals Cincinnati and Baltimore.

Chubb debuted in 2018 after the Browns drafted him in the second round and was durable during his first five seasons. But he got hurt last year against Pittsburgh when Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick hit him low on a carry inside the 5-yard line.

Chubb tore his anterior and medial collateral ligaments and sustained damage to the medial capsule and meniscus. The 28-year-old had two operations in November before attacking his rehab in typical style and reaching numerous checkpoints in his recovery ahead of schedule.

He began running in April and was doing more cutting and speed work during training camp in July.

Chubb has rushed for 6,511 yards and scored 48 touchdowns in 77 games.

The Browns restructured Chubb’s contract during the offseason, lowering his salary to $2.275 million but adding incentives that can allow him to recoup some of the $11.75 million he was set to make in the final year of a three-year, $36.6 million deal.

Tom Withers, The Associated Press