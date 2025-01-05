Brown's 18 help James Madison take down Arkansas State 67-62

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Xavier Brown had 18 points in James Madison's 67-62 victory over Arkansas State on Saturday night.

Brown added five rebounds for the Dukes (9-6, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference). Elijah Hutchins-Everett scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Bryce Lindsay went 2 of 6 from the field (2 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with eight points.

The Red Wolves (11-4, 2-1) were led in scoring by Taryn Todd, who finished with 26 points. Joseph Pinion added 15 points, two steals and two blocks for Arkansas State. Rashaud Marshall also had 10 points. The Red Wolves broke a six-game winning streak with the loss.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press