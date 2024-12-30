Brown leads Rhode Island against Duquesne after 21-point performance

Rhode Island Rams (11-1) at Duquesne Dukes (5-8)

Pittsburgh; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island plays Duquesne after Javonte Brown scored 21 points in Rhode Island's 85-79 win over the Temple Owls.

The Dukes have gone 3-4 at home. Duquesne has a 2-6 record against teams above .500.

The Rams are 0-1 in road games. Rhode Island scores 85.7 points and has outscored opponents by 14.1 points per game.

Duquesne averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.2 more made shots than the 7.0 per game Rhode Island allows. Rhode Island has shot at a 48.0% clip from the field this season, 7.2 percentage points above the 40.8% shooting opponents of Duquesne have averaged.

The Dukes and Rams match up Tuesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tre Dinkins averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 11.1 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc.

David Fuchs is averaging 6.2 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Rams.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 5-5, averaging 68.3 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Rams: 9-1, averaging 84.1 points, 38.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press