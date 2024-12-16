Brown leads Arizona State against San Francisco after 21-point game

Arizona State Sun Devils (5-5) at San Francisco Dons (2-6)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona State visits San Francisco after Jalyn Brown scored 21 points in Arizona State's 57-50 loss to the UC Davis Aggies.

The Dons are 2-0 in home games. San Francisco is second in the WCC with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Sol Castro averaging 3.0.

The Sun Devils are 0-2 on the road. Arizona State has a 2-4 record against teams over .500.

San Francisco's average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Arizona State gives up. Arizona State scores 9.0 more points per game (72.6) than San Francisco allows to opponents (63.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Freja Werth is shooting 44.4% and averaging 13.9 points for the Dons.

Tyi Skinner averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press