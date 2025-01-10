Broome leads No. 2 Auburn against South Carolina after 20-point performance

Auburn Tigers (14-1, 2-0 SEC) at South Carolina Gamecocks (10-5, 0-2 SEC)

Columbia, South Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Auburn takes on South Carolina after Johni Broome scored 20 points in Auburn's 87-82 win over the Texas Longhorns.

The Gamecocks are 8-2 in home games. South Carolina is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers are 2-0 in SEC play. Auburn ranks eighth in the SEC scoring 38.1 points per game in the paint led by Broome averaging 12.8.

South Carolina makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.3 percentage points higher than Auburn has allowed to its opponents (39.2%). Auburn scores 19.5 more points per game (87.9) than South Carolina gives up to opponents (68.4).

The Gamecocks and Tigers match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamarii Thomas is averaging 12.3 points and 3.3 assists for the Gamecocks.

Miles Kelly is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 10 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Tigers: 9-1, averaging 88.7 points, 36.8 rebounds, 19.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press