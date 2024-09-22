Brooks, Holloway come up big in second half to help No. 19 Louisville outlast Georgia Tech 31-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Ja’Corey Brooks’ 57-yard touchdown reception provided the go-ahead score late in the third quarter, Tayon Holloway followed by blocking a field goal he returned 45 yards for an insurance TD and No. 19 Louisville scored from all phases to beat Georgia Tech 31-19 on Saturday.

The Cardinals (3-0, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) used defense and offense to lead 17-7 in the second quarter before the Yellow Jackets rallied to tie the game at 17 late in the third. Louisville eventually went ahead on Tyler Shough’s deep pass to Brooks down the right sideline that Brooks hauled in on the run even as a Tech defender was called for pass interference.

The Yellow Jackets (3-2, 1-2) got within 24-19 on a safety as Shough stumbled to his knee while trying to throw from the end zone with 11:23 to play. Tech took the ensuing kickoff and drove inside Louisville territory to set up Aidan Burr’s 50-yard attempt on fourth down. Holloway swooped in from the left side to block the kick, scoop up the football and dash to the end zone for the clincher with 7:05 to play that sparked a celebration among teammates and 50,727 in attendance.

“Took all four quarters and a lot of different things to come up and pull off the victory," Louisville coach Jeff Brohm said. “We were definitely tested. It was a back-and-forth game and a lot of momentum swings, but we hung in there.

“Defense, while it wasn’t perfect, had some big fourth-down stops and of course a huge turnover. Special teams gave us the advantage, that was the key.”

Shough completed 13 of 19 passes for 269 yards and two TDs, including 125 to Brooks on four catches with that 57-yard score in the third. Chris Bell had two catches for 82 yards and a touchdown, a 37-yarder that gave the Cardinals a 14-7 lead in the second quarter.

Ramon Puryear recovered Quincy Riley's deflection of a lateral attempt from Georgia Tech quarterback Haynes King in the end zone for a TD to tie the game at 7.

“I probably should have just ate that and punted," King said of his turnover.

King was 21 of 32 for 312 yards and rushed 14 times for 58 yards as Tech failed again to capitalize on its opening-game upset of then-No. 10 Florida State in Ireland. Malik Rutherford caught seven passes for 113 yards and Eric Singleton Jr. had five catches for 88.

The takeaway

Georgia Tech gambled on fourth down five times and got three payoffs, but was stuffed on a crucial fourth-and-goal from the 3 early the fourth with the chance to tie the score. The Yellow Jackets called a QB keeper, but King was brought down inside the 1 and Louisville maintained a 24-17 lead. The blocked field goal followed, and they turned it over on downs on their final possession.

“That’s two losses. We’ve had two opportunities on fourth and 1 to keep the game moving," said coach Brent Key, referring to another failed fourth-down conversion in a loss at Syracuse. "That’s something that we will work to address it. We will look at it, and we will have a plan to improve on that.”

Louisville was outgained 410-326 and hurt itself with seven penalties for 69 yards. Several of those came on offense to negate big plays, including chop block flag that erased a 29-yard screen pass to Jadon Thompson to the Tech 23 created by a wall of blockers. But the Cardinals got timely plays from offense, defense and special teams to make up for it.

Up next

Georgia Tech hosts Duke on Oct. 5 after a bye.

Louisville visits No. 17 Notre Dame on Saturday, seeking a second consecutive series win.

Gary B. Graves, The Associated Press