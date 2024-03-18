Brooklyn takes on New Orleans, seeks to break 3-game slide

New Orleans Pelicans (41-26, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (26-42, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn looks to break its three-game slide when the Nets take on New Orleans.

The Nets have gone 16-18 in home games. Brooklyn has a 12-29 record against opponents over .500.

The Pelicans have gone 21-13 away from home. New Orleans is ninth in the Western Conference scoring 116.1 points per game and is shooting 48.8%.

The Nets are shooting 45.8% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points lower than the 46.1% the Pelicans allow to opponents. The Pelicans are shooting 48.8% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 47.2% the Nets' opponents have shot this season.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Pelicans won the last matchup 112-85 on Jan. 3. CJ McCollum scored 16 points to help lead the Pelicans to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicolas Claxton is averaging 12.1 points, 9.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for the Nets. Mikal Bridges is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

Brandon Ingram is averaging 21.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Pelicans. Zion Williamson is averaging 23 points, 7.1 rebounds and 5.4 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 4-6, averaging 110.4 points, 39.9 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.8 points per game.

Pelicans: 7-3, averaging 115.5 points, 45.5 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.4 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Dariq Whitehead: out for season (shin), Ben Simmons: out for season (back).

Pelicans: Dyson Daniels: out (knee), Herbert Jones: day to day (back), Larry Nance Jr.: day to day (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press