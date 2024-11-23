Brooklyn plays Sacramento, looks to end road slide

Brooklyn Nets (6-10, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (8-7, 12th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn will aim to end its three-game road skid when the Nets take on Sacramento.

The Kings are 4-4 in home games. Sacramento is fourth in the Western Conference with 34.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 9.7.

The Nets have gone 2-7 away from home. Brooklyn ranks fifth in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.6% from 3-point range.

The Kings are shooting 48.3% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 48.1% the Nets allow to opponents. The Nets average 110.8 points per game, 2.3 fewer than the 113.1 the Kings allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeMar DeRozan is scoring 22.9 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Kings.

Dennis Schroder is averaging 17.2 points and 6.5 assists for the Nets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-4, averaging 112.4 points, 43.9 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.2 points per game.

Nets: 3-7, averaging 106.3 points, 37.3 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 5.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.3 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Devin Carter: out (shoulder), Malik Monk: out (ankle), Isaiah Crawford: day to day (ankle), Mason Jones: day to day (hamstring).

Nets: Bojan Bogdanovic: out (foot), Day'Ron Sharpe: day to day (hamstring).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

