Brooklyn hosts Memphis for cross-conference contest

Memphis Grizzlies (4-3, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (3-3, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn and Memphis meet in non-conference action.

Brooklyn went 32-50 overall a season ago while going 20-21 at home. The Nets averaged 15.0 points off of turnovers, 14.3 second-chance points and 36.5 bench points last season.

Memphis finished 27-55 overall a season ago while going 18-23 on the road. The Grizzlies averaged 105.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 112.8 last season.

INJURIES: Nets: Bojan Bogdanovic: out (foot), Day'Ron Sharpe: out (hamstring), Trendon Watford: out (hamstring), Ben Simmons: day to day (back).

Grizzlies: John Konchar: day to day (quad), Desmond Bane: out (oblique), Luke Kennard: day to day (foot), Vince Williams Jr.: out (leg), Marcus Smart: out (ankle), GG Jackson II: out (foot ), Cam Spencer: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press