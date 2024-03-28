Brooklyn hosts Chicago after overtime win against Washington

Chicago Bulls (35-38, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (28-45, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn hosts the Chicago Bulls following the Brooklyn Nets' 122-119 overtime win over the Washington Wizards.

The Nets are 20-25 in conference matchups. Brooklyn ranks third in the Eastern Conference with 11.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Nicolas Claxton averaging 2.7.

The Bulls are 19-24 in Eastern Conference play. Chicago is 19-18 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

The Nets average 13.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer makes per game than the Bulls allow (14.5). The Bulls average 112.2 points per game, 1.3 fewer than the 113.5 the Nets allow.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Nets won 109-107 in the last meeting on Nov. 4. Dorian Finney-Smith led the Nets with 21 points, and Zach LaVine led the Bulls with 24 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikal Bridges is averaging 20.4 points and 3.7 assists for the Nets. Dennis Schroder is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Coby White is shooting 44.5% and averaging 19.3 points for the Bulls. Alex Caruso is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 3-7, averaging 105.0 points, 43.3 rebounds, 24.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points per game.

Bulls: 4-6, averaging 113.4 points, 42.8 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.6 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Cameron Johnson: day to day (toe), Dariq Whitehead: out for season (shin), Dennis Smith Jr.: day to day (hip), Ben Simmons: out for season (back), Keita Bates-Diop: out for season (shin).

Bulls: Zach LaVine: out for season (ankle), Patrick Williams: out for season (foot), Julian Phillips: day to day (foot), Lonzo Ball: out for season (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press