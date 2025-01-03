Brooklyn faces Philadelphia on 4-game home slide

Philadelphia 76ers (13-19, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Brooklyn Nets (13-21, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn plays Philadelphia looking to end its four-game home skid.

The Nets are 1-6 against Atlantic Division opponents. Brooklyn has a 4-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The 76ers are 2-2 against the rest of their division. Philadelphia gives up 111.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.1 points per game.

The Nets average 108.1 points per game, 3.2 fewer points than the 111.3 the 76ers give up. The 76ers' 44.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points lower than the Nets have given up to their opponents (48.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Johnson is scoring 19.5 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Nets.

Tyrese Maxey is averaging 25.5 points, 5.4 assists and 2.2 steals for the 76ers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 3-7, averaging 103.5 points, 42.5 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points per game.

76ers: 6-4, averaging 111.5 points, 38.6 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 10.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.9 points.

INJURIES: Nets: Bojan Bogdanovic: day to day (foot), Trendon Watford: day to day (hamstring), Maxwell Lewis: day to day (leg), De'Anthony Melton: out for season (acl), Ben Simmons: day to day (back), Noah Clowney: day to day (back).

76ers: Jared McCain: out (meniscus), Andre Drummond: day to day (toe sprain), Kelly Oubre Jr.: day to day (hand), KJ Martin: out (foot).

