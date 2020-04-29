Everything at Brooklinen is 20 percent off today, including the Ferrari of all sheet sets

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Brooklinen's sale features everything from sheets, to duvet covers and more. (Photo: Brooklinen)

Unless you’re an essential worker (thank you!) you’ve probably found yourself spending significantly more time at home. As a result, you’ve probably discovered a few spaces in your home that can use some improving. Whether that’s a guest bedroom that looks like it hasn’t seen a fresh coat of paint in several decades, a home office that’s been turned into a makeshift storage unit out of convenience, or a pantry that’s about as organized as a frat house, your home probably has some spaces that need a bit of a makeover.

While we’re not suggesting you should totally neglect those projects, you should consider starting with the easiest one: your bedroom. More specifically, your bed. When’s the last time you changed those sheets, or got a new duvet cover? Have you been using the same comforter for years? It’s time for an upgrade, and luckily, Brooklinen is having a huge, ultra-rare sale to get you started.

Brooklinen is renowned for having some of the best sheets on the market, thanks to strong long-staple fibers, lightweight (yet sturdy) single-ply yarn, and un-inflated thread counts that leave you with ultra-soft, luxe sheets that you’ll want to spend all weekend in. The bedding giant rarely has sales, so the 20 percent off sitewide markdowns are a real treat. It might be Brooklinen’s birthday, but it feels like we’re the ones unwrapping the gifts.

Here’s what you need to pick up at the sale, but hurry — early access ends tonight!

A classic sheet set that's anything-but-boring. (Photo: Brooklinen)

These super-soft sheets have a thread count of 270, and are designed for sleepers that tend to get overheated overnight. The set comes in 11 colors and patterns and contains both flat and fitted sheets and two matching pillowcases.

Shop it: Classic Core Sheet Set, $103 with code BDAY (was $129), brooklinen.com

Cool, crisp and perfect for summer. (Photo: Brooklinen)

Make your bed feel like it’s straight from a hotel. This duvet cover features long-staple cotton, ultra-large buttons, and 13 different colors and prints. Hurry, though — some of the limited edition patterns are already selling out.

Shop it: Classic Duvet Cover, $95 with code BDAY (was $119), brooklinen.com

This set makes the perfect gift. (Photo: Brooklinen)

Whether you have a college grad moving into their very first apartment, or your bedding needs a total overhaul, this set is a must. It includes everything you need for a perfectly-made bed: one fitted sheet, one flat sheet, four pillowcases, one duvet cover, two pillows, a comforter and even a complementary Laundress detergent to keep everything clean.

Shop it: Starting at $364 with code BDAY (was $455), brooklinen.com

Cashmere sheets are the ultimate luxury. (Photo: Brooklinen)

Imagine your favorite cashmere sweater, but as a sheet set. This bundle is just that: it envelops you in the pillowy softness of cashmere, blended with cotton twill so it’s still light enough for warmer weather. The set comes with two sheets (a fitted and a flat), a duvet cover, and extra pillowcases.

Shop it: Heathered Cashmere Hardcore Sheet Bundle, starting at $380 with code BDAY (from $475), brooklinen.com

These pillows are soft, yet supportive. (Photo: Brooklinen)

Whether you prefer your pillows ultra-plush, medium or firm, Brooklinen has options for you — and they’re available in both standard and king sizes.

Shop it: Down Pillow, $55 with code BDAY (was $69), brooklinen.com

We just found your new everyday uniform. (Photo: Brooklinen)

Nothing complements new sheets quite like a new robe, and this one is perfect for lazy mornings (and afternoons, and evenings). The Atlantic is like your favorite jersey T-shirt, but in robe form, and it’s so comfortable that you’ll refuse to wear anything else for days.

Shop it: Atlantic Robe, $70 with code BDAY (was $88), brooklinen.com

Time to throw away your mismatched towels. (Photo: Brooklinen)

Brooklinen is expanding out of your bedroom and into your bathroom. This set contains four of the brand’s most absorbent towels (two bath and two hand) and one matching bath mat.

Shop it: Brooklinen Classic Bath Towel Bundle, from $79 with code BDAY (was $99), brooklinen.com

