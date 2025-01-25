Bronny James throws down poster dunk, scores 31 points in win for G League Lakers

Bronny James is back with the G League's South Bay Lakers, while the Los Angeles Lakers begin a six-game road trip on Saturday versus the Golden State Warriors. And he put on a show for the home fans on Friday night.

Late in the third quarter of South Bay's game versus the Rip City Remix, James brought the ball up the court, dribbled around a screen by Christian Koloko and drove down the lane for a thunderous dunk over Sterling Manley that would make for a great poster.

That tied the game at 80–80 and James celebrated his highlight play with his teammates as Rip City called a timeout. Inspired by the poster dunk, South Bay ended the third quarter on a 9–4 run and stayed in front for nearly all of the fourth on its way to a 122–110 win.

James finished with 31 points, shooting 5-of-11 on 3-pointers, leading South Bay to its second win of the season. At 2–7, the G League Lakers are second to last in the Western Conference. James played his first game with the team since Dec. 21.

Quincy Olivari added 20 and seven rebounds off the bench, while Koloko scored 16 with 10 rebounds. Sir'Jabari Rice scored 15, joined by Trey Jemison III and Jordan Goodwin each tallying 14 points.

"Just trying to make plays for me and my teammates, all I'm trying to do," James said in a post-game interview. "It ended up being a poster dunk that energized the whole team and it went well."

For Rip City, Alex Reese scored a game-high 32 points with seven rebounds, followed by Manley's 15 points. Henri Drell, Cameron Tyson and Tyrell Roberts each added 14 points for the Remix, who boosted their record to 4–5.

With the NBA Lakers on the road, James likely won't rejoin the team until at least Feb. 4 when it visits the Los Angeles Clippers.