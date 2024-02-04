Bronny James helps USC snap its six-game losing streak in win over Oregon State

USC guard Bronny James drives to the basket in front of Oregon State guard Jordan Pope during the first half of the Trojans' win Saturday at Galen Center. James finished with nine points and six assists in the Trojans' 82-54 win. (Eric Thayer / Associated Press)

It just took one name to elicit one of the loudest cheers in Galen Center in almost a month.

“Bronny James!” the Galen Center PA announcer shouted over screaming fans.

The son of Lakers superstar LeBron James made his first home start Saturday, helping USC defeat Oregon State 82-54 in a victory that snapped the team’s six-game losing streak. The freshman from Sierra Canyon had nine points and six assists, just one shy of his career high set on Thursday against Oregon.

DJ Rodman was one of four double-digit scorers, finishing with 12 points and 14 rebounds, which matched his career high set last year at Washington State. Harrison Hornery had a team-high 14 points on five-of-seven shooting off the bench.

USC (9-13, 3-8 Pac-12) produced its best scoring game since dropping 93 points against Stanford on Jan. 6, showing signs of life on offense for the first time since losing point guard Isaiah Collier to a broken right hand on Jan. 10. But USC’s defensive masterpiece stood out most.

The Beavers (11-11, 3-8 Pac-12) torched USC for 86 points in Corvallis on Dec. 30, when Oregon State shot 59.6% from the field, the highest shooting percentage for a USC opponent since 2017. Guard Jordan Pope had 20 points and six assists.

Oregon State’s leading scorer picked up Saturday where he left off in December, swishing a three-pointer on the OSU's opening possession when he ran around a screen to get away from James. From there, the freshman locked in.

USC guard Boogie Ellis, right, drives against Oregon State guard Dexter Akanno and center Chol Marial, left, during the first half Saturday. (Eric Thayer / Associated Press)

James almost exclusively face-guarded Pope when they were on the floor together. Pope committed four of his season-high six first-half turnovers when James was his primary defender. He finished with 14 points on four-of-four shooting. His four shot attempts were his fewest this season.

The Trojans played some of their best basketball in a month. They built a 15-point halftime lead that ballooned to more than 30 in the second half. USC doubled Oregon State’s 32 points at the 11:27 mark of the second half with a three-pointer by Sellers. USC outrebounded Oregon State 44-24, led by Rodman’s second double-digit rebounding performance of his USC career.

The Washington State transfer made an immediate impact, drawing offensive fouls on back-to-back possessions when he entered the game for the first time during the first half. His motor continued when he chased down an offensive rebound midway through the second half, twisted around defenders on the baseline and put up an athletic layup through contact.

Rodman sauntered in front of the bench with an exaggerated smirk on his face, high fiving each of his teammates who had jumped to their feet to celebrate the play.

Just two nights ago, the Trojans looked lifeless against Oregon, appearing to let their season continue to slip away with no resistance in front of a silent home crowd. On Saturday, after his energizing put-back, Rodman exited the court to a loud ovation.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.