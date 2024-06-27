Bronny James drafted by Lakers in second round of NBA draft

The Los Angeles Lakers drafted Bronny James with the 55th pick in the second round of the 2024 NBA draft on Thursday.

The 19-year-old, 6-foot-1 1/2, 210-pound guard left USC after one season amid speculation about his future and possibly playing alongside his father, Lakers forward LeBron James. The superstar has until Saturday to inform the Lakers whether he is returning or opting out of his contract. Even if he opts out, he still could return for a fifth season in Los Angeles.

The younger James averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 25 games at USC. He hit only 36.6% of his shots from the field and was worse from 3-point range, shooting at a 27% clip. He can be explosive, get to the rim, finish strong with his 40-inch vertical leap, and bring a needed defensive presence.

But those pedestrian numbers with the Trojans had scouts and executives split on his NBA potential, even though he was named a McDonald’s All-American in high school and was invited to the Nike Hoop Summit. Rich Paul, the agent for father and son, said Bronny James ending up with the right team so he can develop was more important than where he was selected in the draft.

According to ESPN, Paul even threatened that James would play in Australia and asked certain unnamed teams not to draft him.

James missed the beginning of the 2023-24 season at USC after he was diagnosed with a congenital heart defect after going into cardiac arrest during a workout last summer.

The NBA's Fitness to Play Panel cleared James to play in the league before last month's scouting combine.

Several teams, such as the Lakers, Phoenix Suns, Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs, had expressed interest in drafting James but according to reports, he only worked out for the Suns and Lakers.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Lakers draft Bronny James, LeBron's son, in second round