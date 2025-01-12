Broncos vs. Bills today: Start time, TV, live stream for Sunday's NFL wild-card game

USA TODAY and Yahoo may earn commission from links in this article. Pricing and availability subject to change.

The AFC wild-card between the Denver Broncos and Buffalo Bills is scheduled to kick off Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

The Broncos, after an eight-year hiatus, are back in the postseason, led by the promising 24-year-old rookie quarterback Bo Nix. His successful guidance has secured the team the seventh playoff spot in the AFC. Nix's impressive rookie season, with a 66.3% completion rate, 3,775 yards, 29 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions, is a testament to his potential. However, it's the Broncos' defense that truly stands out, ranking third in overall defensive efficiency in the league.

The Bills, entering their sixth consecutive postseason, are led by MVP candidate Josh Allen. Allen, who has had the best season of his career, recorded a 63.6% completion rate, accumulating 3,731 yards, 28 touchdowns, and only six interceptions. His impressive regular season performance has positioned him as a frontrunner in the race for the Most Valuable Player award.

Here is how to watch the Broncos play against the Bills in the AFC wild-card game.

When is kickoff for Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills game?

What TV channel is the Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills game on?

The AFC wild-card playoff game between the Denver Broncos and the Buffalo Bills will be broadcast nationally on CBS.

How to stream Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills game

The AFC wild-card playoff game between the Denver Broncos and the Buffalo Bills can be streamed on Paramount+ or on YouTube TV's NFL Sunday Ticket. You can also stream the game via Fubo, which is offering a free trial for new subscribers.

Date : Sunday, Jan. 12

Time : 1 p.m. ET

TV : CBS

Streaming: Fubo, Paramount+, and NFL Sunday Ticket (YouTube TV)

Location: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, NY)

