Broncos vs. Bills score, live updates: Buffalo looks to begin a Super Bowl march against Denver in the wild-card round

The Buffalo Bills' current window for making deep playoff runs opened in 2020 with a dash to the AFC Championship game. They lost that game to the Kansas City Chiefs — and have been knocked out of the playoffs by K.C. in three of the last four seasons —
but the window is still wide open, thanks in large part to Josh Allen's continued ascent to the top of the NFL quarterback mountain. With a host of highlight-reel plays, a 13-win campaign and handing the Chiefs their only meaningful loss of the year, Allen is an MVP front-runner and looking to get Buffalo back to a place it hasn't been since 1993: the Super Bowl.
Standing in their way in the wild-card round are the Denver Broncos, whose current playoff window is just opening up with rookie quarterback Bo Nix leading the team to the playoffs for the first time since Peyton Manning hoisted the Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl 50. Denver's defense has been excellent this season, ranking third in the league in points allowed and seventh in yards allowed.
Because it's a January game in Buffalo, weather may be a factor, with
temperatures expected to be in the upper 20s at kickoff with a chance of snow throughout the afternoon. How to watch Broncos vs. Bills AFC wild-card game Time: 1 p.m. ET Location: Highmark Stadium | Orchard Park, N.Y. Channel: CBS Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo Live 16 updates Sun, January 12, 2025 at 1:51 p.m. EST Sun, January 12, 2025 at 1:51 p.m. EST Broncos steal a possession with fake punt
The Broncos needed another possession after a quick three-and-out, and they got one with a fake punt.
Sun, January 12, 2025 at 1:47 p.m. EST Bills have held the ball for nearly a quarter of game time. The Broncos? Not so much.
On their first two possessions, both which resulted in points, the Bills held the ball for a total of 13:04.
The Broncos, on their first two possessions (one of which resulted in points), held the ball for a total of 3:59.
More time doesn't always equal more points, but the Broncos definitely need more time with the ball.
Sun, January 12, 2025 at 1:42 p.m. EST Bills snatch the lead with TD
There we go. The Bills score their first TD of the day and take a 10-7 lead over the Broncos.
Sun, January 12, 2025 at 1:35 p.m. EST Taron Johnson clears concussion protocol
That helmet-to-helmet hit on CB Taron Johnson looked rough, but he's cleared concussion protocol and there's a chance he could return to the game.
Sun, January 12, 2025 at 1:33 p.m. EST Spontaneous mid-play tush push?
The Bills get quite a few extra yards on this mid-play "tush push" type thing. No TD for them yet, but you can smell one close at hand. The Bills have been quick and are handling the Broncos' D very well.
Sun, January 12, 2025 at 1:25 p.m. EST Bad news for the Bills... Sun, January 12, 2025 at 1:18 p.m. EST
The Bills are moving. Not as quickly as the Broncos moved for their first TD, but the Bills are close to the end zone and trying to navigate a tough 3rd and 7.
Josh Allen's throw on 3rd and 7 sailed high over end zone and the Bills settled for a field goal.
Denver gets the ball back next. Will they be able to continue their fast start?
Sun, January 12, 2025 at 1:10 p.m. EST Touchdown Broncos!
It took the Broncos and Bo Nix just over two minutes of game time to score their first touchdown. This is not the Broncos team you remember.
Sun, January 12, 2025 at 1:06 p.m. EST Bo Nix makes franchise history Sun, January 12, 2025 at 1:02 p.m. EST Let's go!
The teams are on the field. The anthem has been sung. Broncos vs. Bills. Let's do this.
Sun, January 12, 2025 at 12:41 p.m. EST Josh Allen looks ready
Bills QB Josh Allen looks ready to take on the Broncos. It's 31 degrees at the stadium, which is a lot warmer than it could have been, but a warm up is still needed.
Sun, January 12, 2025 at 12:34 p.m. EST Broncos fans in Buffalo are out supporting their team
Broncos fans from Buffalo, Denver, and all around have made the trip to Highmark Stadium to support their team against the Bills today. Will they be enormously outnumbered at the Bills' home stadium? You bet. Will that stop them from wearing electric orange and cheering at the tops of their lungs? Absolutely not.
Sun, January 12, 2025 at 12:04 p.m. EST Sun, January 12, 2025 at 12:04 p.m. EST