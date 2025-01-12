Broncos vs. Bills score, live updates: Buffalo looks to begin a Super Bowl march against Denver in the wild-card round

The Buffalo Bills' current window for making deep playoff runs opened in 2020 with a dash to the AFC Championship game. They lost that game to the Kansas City Chiefs — and have been knocked out of the playoffs by K.C. in three of the last four seasons — but the window is still wide open, thanks in large part to Josh Allen's continued ascent to the top of the NFL quarterback mountain. With a host of highlight-reel plays, a 13-win campaign and handing the Chiefs their only meaningful loss of the year, Allen is an MVP front-runner and looking to get Buffalo back to a place it hasn't been since 1993: the Super Bowl.

Standing in their way in the wild-card round are the Denver Broncos, whose current playoff window is just opening up with rookie quarterback Bo Nix leading the team to the playoffs for the first time since Peyton Manning hoisted the Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl 50. Denver's defense has been excellent this season, ranking third in the league in points allowed and seventh in yards allowed.

Because it's a January game in Buffalo, weather may be a factor, with temperatures expected to be in the upper 20s at kickoff with a chance of snow throughout the afternoon.

How to watch Broncos vs. Bills AFC wild-card game

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Highmark Stadium | Orchard Park, N.Y.

Channel: CBS

Streaming: Paramount+, Fubo