Bromley sign forward Dinanga from Gateshead

Marcus Dinanga spent a season at Stevenage before moving to Altrincham in 2021 [Getty Images]

Bromley have signed forward Marcus Dinanga from Gateshead for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old becomes the Lillywhites' third summer signing.

Bromley were promoted to the English Football League for the first time in the club's 132-year history last season.

They begin the League Two season away at Harrogate on Saturday, 10 August.

Dinanga scored 39 goals in 63 games for the Heed, having joined the club initially on loan from Altrincham in January 2023.

He began his career at Burton Albion and spent time on loan at Telford and Hartlepool, before joining Telford permanently in January 2019.

He has also played for Stevenage, Chesterfield, Kidderminster and Dartford in a seven-year career.

The length of his contract at Bromley has not been specified.