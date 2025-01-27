Brittany Mahomes Slams Buffalo Bills Fans for ‘Absolutely Disgusting’ Taunt at Husband Patrick After Game

The mother of three reposted a photo from a previous Chiefs-Bills game, in which Kermit the Frog was seen wearing a Mahomes No. 15 jersey and hanging from a crane

Brittany Mahomes is calling out the haters — and praying for Bills Mafia members to make better choices.

Amid many celebratory posts on her Instagram Stories on Sunday as the Kansas City Chiefs clinched their third consecutive Super Bowl berth, quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife shared one photo that hardly sparked joy.

“Do we remember this Buffalo?” Mahomes, 29, wrote. “Absolutely disgusting…So as you go home tonight, I pray we become better people.”

In the image — which was taken at a tailgate in Buffalo when the Chiefs last played the team in November — a Kermit the Frog puppet is seen hanging by a crane.

Clad in a No. 15 jersey and wearing a curly hairdo reminiscent of the signal-caller, it was an homage to the NFL star, whose voice is frequently compared to the Muppet.

In another Instagram Stories post, she shared separate message regarding the quarterback’s welfare.

“Thank you all for your concerns with 15 this season,” she wrote. “See y’all in New Orleans.”

Pat, meanwhile, is not concerned. In his own post on X after the game, the NFL star, 29, posted the classic meme of a satisfied Kermit sipping a cup of tea.

For Brittany, it’s not the first time that she has offered a rejoinder to fans of opposing teams.

In her Instagram Stories last year after the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC championship game, Brittany shared a photo of herself and Patrick from the post-game celebration, originally posted on his account, and wrote, “We went there. We won. Anyone have anything else to say?," with a smiling emoji. "See yall in Vegas.”



