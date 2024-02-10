Brittany Mahomes makes debut as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model

Brittany Mahomes is making her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue debut in 2024.

The wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Brittany was a former college and professional soccer player.

“I never in my wildest dreams thought this would happen,” Mahomes told Sports Illustrated. “I’m so thankful and honored and so excited to be here with this team.”

A mother of two, the 28-year-old Mahomes has been in the spotlight even more this season, hanging with Taylor Swift in suites at Chiefs games.

Mahomes' photoshoot took place on the beaches of San Pedro Ambergris Caye, Belize.

“As a girl from Tyler, Texas, who only really knew sports, never in a million years did I think I’d be in (the SI Swimsuit Issue),” she said. “I’m just so grateful for this opportunity.”

“I think I align perfectly with SI Swimsuit’s vision because I am unapologetically always myself in any setting. I want women to feel empowered to always be yourself, love yourself, and feel confident in whatever you do and I think SI Swimsuit does, too,” Mahomes told SI.

“Be confident in who you are and be unapologetically yourself. People are going to love you or hate you, but finding your values and what makes you ‘you’ to be the best version of yourself is what really matters.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Brittany Mahomes is Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's newsest model