Brittany Mahomes Cheers on Patrick at Chiefs Playoff Game 6 Days After Giving Birth to Their 3rd Baby

Patrick and Brittany welcomed their third child, Golden Raye Mahomes, on Sunday, Jan. 12

Brittany Mahomes isn't going to miss the opportunity to cheer on her superstar husband — even less than one week after giving birth!

Just six days after welcoming their third child, Golden Raye Mahomes, 29-year-old Brittany returned to Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City — dressed in a gameday fit — as Patrick and the Chiefs hosted the Houston Texans for the divisional playoff game on Saturday, Jan. 18.

Brittany wore a cream-colored Chiefs belted coat with her husband's No. 15 on the side pocket paired with red pants, and sported a custom blowout for the matchup, before which she didn't miss her pre-game tradition of wishing her husband well before the game.

In a video shared on SportsCenter on X, Brittany could be seen telling Mahomes "love you," as she gave him two quick kisses.

The couple announced the exciting news of Golden Raye's birth on Instagram, sharing a black-and-white photo, on Sunday, Jan. 12.

In the photo, Brittany and Patrick can be seen holding their baby daughter's feet above a wooden sign with her name.

"•Golden Raye Mahomes• 1/12/25🎀✨," they wrote in the caption of their joint post.

The couple's newest addition will join daughter Sterling Skye, 3, and son, Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 2.

Patrick returned to business as usual with the Chiefs shortly after Brittany gave birth, though he said she let him watch the wild card round games in the hospital before Golden's arrival.

On Tuesday, Jan. 14, the quarterback spoke to reporters during a press conference where he was asked if there's potential for a fourth Mahomes baby.

"I'm good with three for right now," he responded. "We'll see down the line, maybe," he continued. "But my goal was always three. So we've had three. And we'll stick there for a while and see if we need to come back and get another one later on."



