Brittany Bell Celebrates Easter with Her and Nick Cannon's 3 Kids: 'Crazy Basket Making'

The former model shares Rise Messiah, 18 months, Powerful Queen, 3, and Golden Sagon, 7, with Nick Cannon, 43.

Instagram/missbbell Brittany Bell celebrated Easter with her three kids.

Brittany Bell had a special Easter with her kids.

On Sunday the Ph.D. student, 35, posted a series of photos on social media, enjoying moments with her three kids – Rise Messiah, 18 months, Powerful Queen, 3, and Golden Sagon, 7, whom she shares with Nick Cannon, 43.

Even before her kids woke up the mom of three shared on her Instagram Story how she was hard at work making Easter baskets. In the photo, Bell sat on the floor surrounded by Easter-themed toys including stuffed bunnies, a Rubix cube and silly string.

She captioned the image, "Crazy basket making before everyone wakes up😅."

Instagram/missbbell Brittany Bell making her kids Easter baskets

Later in the day, also Bell shared photos on her social media of her and Rise, who donned a yellow bowtie, along with a video of him engaged in the service at church. She wrote, "Rise Messiah locked into the service."



Instagram/missbbell Rise Messiah Cannon watching Easter church service

In another wholesome video, the former model captured Powerful talking to the Easter bunny about how many eggs she'd collect this year.

For the celebration, Powerful wore a yellow dress with puffy sleeves, along with yellow hair bows to match.

Instagram/missbbell Powerful Queen Cannon talking to an Easter bunny

The mom of three started getting into the Easter spirit earlier this month, sharing photos the three kids took with the Easter bunny, as is their annual tradition.

"🐇🐰which is your favorite 🤭🥚🤍✨ got hip and hopped to take the annual Easter bunny pics!! Will share a timeline of the tradition over 7 years!! ✨✨perfect outing after church✨✨🤍 Rise cracked me up," Bell wrote in the caption.

Last month, the Ph.D. student shared scenes from son Golden's basketball-themed 7th birthday party on her Instagram Story.

In one sweet photo, the mother-son duo smiled at each other, wearing matching "Team Golden" jerseys at a mock press conference.

"My first baby boy had a 7th birthday!!!" the proud mom wrote over the photo. "I can't believe him. He is my first everything!! My sweet boy deserved everything I'm about to show you next!!!"

The proud mom took a minute to honor her son in a sweet grid post on Instagram. "The first person to hear my heart from the inside. 48 hours of all natural non medicated first time labor and you were worth it," she wrote.

"Everything I am has been brightened because of you. You gave me something to pour all this love into," Bell continued. "My Golden warrior. My Golden everything. I love you. This birthday was completely deserved by you. You are beyond my hopes in a first time mother experience."

