'So long overdue': Cher, Paris Hilton and more react to end of Britney Spears' conservatorship

The termination of Britney Spears' conservatorship Friday has set the internet on fire with joy.

In a hearing lasting no more than 40 minutes, Spears’ nearly 14-year conservatorship was determined by a California judge to be “no longer required” and formally brought to an end.

Spears posted video of a fan rally outside the courthouse on her Instagram shortly after the ruling was made. "Free Britney" flags and signs shot up from the crowd, while bursts of hot pink confetti were set off.

"I love my fans so much, it’s crazy!!!" Spears wrote. "I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day!!!! Best day ever..."

Sam Asghari, Spears' fiancé, also took to Instagram to express his joy.

"History was made today," Asghari wrote. "Britney is Free!"

A number of celebrities and famous figures have been celebrating Spears' legal victory:

Paris Hilton

Hilton was overjoyed to see Spears finally regain her autonomy and posted a throwback photo of the two on Twitter.

"You’re the most resilient, kind and inspiring soul," Hilton wrote. "We all love you so so much! Your best days are yet to come!"

I’m so happy that this day has finally come. This moment is so long overdue. @BritneySpears is finally free!!! ✨💫😱🤩🥰 You’re the most resilient, kind and inspiring soul. We all love you so so much! Your best days are yet to come! 💕 #FreedBritney ✨ pic.twitter.com/yIkhWeDQZe — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) November 13, 2021

Jameela Jamil

While "The Good Place" star Jameela Jamil shared in the excitement of Spears' supporters on Twitter, she also called for a more protective stance to be taken in the public's treatment of Spears moving forward.

"oh my god," Jamil tweeted. "You guys freed Britney!!!! But NOW we have to protect her from the paparazzi and tabloid media who are determined to drive her back into this same mess..."

OH MY GOD!!! oh my god. You guys freed Britney!!!! 💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥💥

But NOW we have to protect her from the paparazzi and tabloid media who are determined to drive her back into this same mess, by harassing and stalking her. We have to now PROTECT BRITNEY. https://t.co/Rifd2prnir — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) November 12, 2021

Donatella Versace

Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace posted a throwback photo of her and Spears, along with a warm message of support.

"Freedom is a human right," Versace wrote on her Instagram. "My heart is smiling for you, Britney. Congratulations on your regained and deserved emancipation."

Andy Cohen

The "Watch What Happens Live" host also took part in the online celebration of Spears being freed from her conservatorship.

Britney: FREE! — Andy Cohen (@Andy) November 12, 2021

Jeff Timmons

Pop singer and 98 Degrees member Jeff Timmons also posted a throwback photo of himself with the pop princess to celebrate her newfound freedom.

"Long overdue!" Timmons tweeted.

Cyndi Lauper

The 80s pop icon took to Twitter to congratulate Spears and her legal win.

Adam Rippon

Figure skater Adam Rippon tweeted a series of emojis to express his emotional reaction to Spears' victory.

BRITNEY 😭😭😭😭❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Adam Rippon (@AdamRippon) November 12, 2021

Cher

Pop icon Cher seemed to be ecstatic about the news of Spears' freedom.

WHOOOOOOOOOOOOOA

🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂SHES FREEE,FREE,FREE

💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼💃🏼

FREEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE‼️

FREE AS A🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊🕊.

🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦🍦 — Cher (@cher) November 12, 2021

Olly Alexander

Alexander, lead singer of the U.K.-based, dance-pop group Years & Years was happy to hear the news of Spears' freedom.

"best day ever," Alexander tweeted. "we love you so much britney!!"

best day ever 💜💜💜🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ we love you so much britney !! https://t.co/g4eNWNth8l — olly alexander (@alexander_olly) November 12, 2021

Alaska from 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

Drag queen and "RuPaul's Drag Race" star Alaska shared a photo of herself recreating Spears' iconic 2001 VMA performance look to mark the occasion.

BRITNEY IS FREE pic.twitter.com/bfBECKDsFI — Alaska Thunderfuck (@Alaska5000) November 13, 2021

Contributing: Charles Trepany, Maria Puente

