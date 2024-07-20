British Open 2024 live updates: Tee times, leaderboard for Saturday third round

It's moving day at Royal Troon Golf Club. Can anyone dislodge Shane Lowry from the top of the British Open leaderboard?

Lowry, the 37-year-old Irishman who won the 2019 Open Championship, has a two-shot lead as he enters the weekend at 7-under for the tournament. Englishmen Justin Rose and Daniel Brown are his closest pursuers at 5-under. Lurking a little ways back is World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who finds himself in a tie for fourth at 2-under.

The cut has been made. Just 10 players sit below par. The weather is exactly what you expect it to be in Scotland. It should be an interesting day of golf.

USA TODAY Sports will keep you updated on all the action:

Moving day at The Open

Sungjae Im, Adam Scott and Shubhankar Sharma are all off to good starts to begin the third round of The Open. Im and Sharma are -4 through 14 (nine strokes off the lead) and Scott is -4 through 10 (eight strokes off the lead).

2024 British Open leaderboard

Follow along for live scoring updates from Royal Troon.

Shane Lowry has a two-shot lead in the British Open.

How to watch 2024 British Open on TV

The Open will be broadcast live on NBC, with coverage also on NBC's Peacock streaming service. The tentative broadcast schedule is as follows (all times Eastern):

Round 3: Saturday, July 20

5 a.m.-7 a.m.: Peacock

7 a.m.- 3 p.m.: NBC/Peacock

How to stream 2024 British Open

Live coverage and featured groups can be followed on the live stream on Peacock, as well as Fubo.

British Open tee times: Third round

All times Eastern

3:55 a.m. — Darren Fichardt, Tommy Morrison

4:05 a.m. — Guido Migliozzi, Max Homa

4:15 a.m. — Shubhankar Sharma, Sungjae Im

4:25 a.m. — Abraham Ancer, Luis Masaveu

4:35 a.m. — Matt Fitzpatrick, Darren Clarke

4:45 a.m. — Jorge Campillo, Rickie Fowler

4:55 a.m. — Harris English, Robert MacIntyre

5:05 a.m. — Aaron Rai, Matt Wallace

5:20 a.m. — Adam Scott, Daniel Hillier

5:30 a.m. — Young-han Song, Andy Ogletree

5:40 a.m. — Si Woo Kim, Hideki Matsuyama

5:50 a.m. — Davis Thompson, Phil Mickelson

6 a.m. — Alex Cejka, Jacob Skov Oleson

6:10 a.m. — Ewen Ferguson, John Catlin

6:20 a.m. — Sean Crocker, Brian Harman

6:30 a.m. — Chris Kirk, Austin Eckroat

6:45 a.m. — Matteo Manassero, Justin Thomas

6:55 a.m. — Calum Scott, Joe Dean

7:05 a.m. — Cameron Young, Kurt Kitayama

7:15 a.m. — Byeong Hun An, Brendon Todd

7:25 a.m. — Rasmus Højgaard, Ryan Fox

7:35 a.m. — Richard Mansell, Thriston Lawrence

7:45 a.m. — Thorbjørn Olesen, Laurie Center

7:55 a.m. — Tom McKibbin, Emilian Grillo

8:10 a.m. — Jordan Spieth, Sam Burns

8:20 a.m. — Padraig Harrington, Eric Cole

8:30 a.m. — Adrian Meronk, Minkyu Kim

8:40 a.m. — Matthieu Pavon, Russell Henley

8:50 a.m. — Nicolai Højgaard, Alex Noren

9 a.m. — Jeunghun Wang, Tom Hoge

9:10 a.m. — Sepp Straka, Gary Woodland

9:20 a.m. — Marcel Siem, Jon Rahm

9:35 a.m. — Mackenzie Hughes, Collin Morikawa

9:45 a.m. — Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson

9:55 a.m. — Joaquin Niemann, Matthew Jordan

10:05 a.m. — Patrick Cantlay, Xander Schauffele

10:15 a.m. — Jason Day, Corey Conners

10:25 a.m. — Scottie Scheffler, Dean Burmester

10:35 a.m. — Billy Horschel, Justin Rose

10:45 a.m. — Daniel Brown, Shane Lowry

2024 British Open weather for third round

According to Accuweather, Saturday’s forecast at Royal Troon calls for cloudy skies with afternoon showers. Chance of precipitation is 83% with a high temperature of 67 degrees.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: British Open live updates: Saturday leaderboard, tee times