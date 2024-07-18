British Open 2024 live updates: First round tee times, leaderboard for final major

The 2024 British Open tees off Thursday from Royal Troon Golf Club as golf's final major of the 2024 season.

The winners of the previous three majors – Masters winner Scottie Scheffler, PGA Championship winner Xander Schauffele and U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau – are in this year's field.

This marks the 10th time Royal Troon will play host to The Open, the most recent time coming in 2016 when Sweden's Henrik Stenson beat Phil Mickelson by three strokes to win his first and only major title.

Follow along for live updates and highlights from the first round at the British Open.

The 18th green during a practice round for the British Open at Royal Troon on July 15, 2024.

How to watch 2024 British Open on TV

The Open will be broadcast live on NBC and on USA Network, with coverage also on NBC's Peacock streaming service. The tentative broadcast schedule is as follows (all times Eastern):

Round 1: Thursday, July 18

1:30 a.m.- 4 a.m.: Peacock

4 a.m.-3 p.m.: USA Network

3 p.m.-4 p.m.: Peacock

How to stream 2024 British Open

Live coverage and featured groups can be followed on the live stream on Peacock, as well as Fubo.

2024 British Open leaderboard

Follow along for live scoring updates from Royal Troon.

British Open first round tee times

All times Eastern

1:35 a.m. -- Justin Leonard, Todd Hamilton, Jack McDonald

1:46 a.m. -- Tom McKibbin, Alex Noren, Calum Scott

1:57 a.m. -- Jesper Svensson, Vincent Norrman, Michael Hendry

2:08 a.m. -- Younghan Song, Daniel Hillier, Ryosuke Kinoshita

2:19 a.m. -- Min Woo Lee, Ryo Hisatsune, Abraham Ancer

2:30 a.m. -- Nicolai Hojgaard, Adam Scott, Keita Nakajima

2:41 a.m. -- Francesco Molinari, Justin Rose, Jasper Stubbs

2:52 a.m. -- Justin Thomas, Sungjae Im, Matthew Southgate

3:03 a.m. -- Nick Taylor, Matt Wallace, Laurie Canter

3:14 a.m. -- Sebastian Soderberg, Matteo Manassero, Shubhankar Sharma

3:25 a.m. -- Zach Johnson, Austin Eckroat, Thorbjorn Olesen

3:36 a.m. -- John Daly, Santiago de la Fuente, Aaron Rai

3:47 a.m. -- Stewart Cink, Chris Kirk, Dominic Clemons

4:03 a.m. -- Stephan Jaeger, Adam Schenk, Joaquin Niemann

4:14 a.m. -- Adam Hadwin, Lucas Glover, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

4:25 a.m. -- Tony Finau, Russell Henley, Matthieu Pavon

4:36 a.m. -- Jon Rahm, Tommy Fleetwood, Robert MacIntyre

4:47 a.m. -- Ludvig Åberg, Bryson DeChambeau, Tom Kim

4:58 a.m. -- Brian Harman, Viktor Hovland, Sahith Theegala

5:09 a.m. -- Rory McIlroy, Max Homa, Tyrrell Hatton

5:20 a.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Will Zalatoris, Gordon Sargent

5:31 a.m. -- Harris English, Maverick McNealy, Alexander Bjork

5:42 a.m. -- Guido Migliozzi, Sean Crocker, Tommy Morrison

5:53 a.m. -- David Puig, John Catlin, Guntaek Koh

6:04 a.m. -- Thriston Lawrence, Daniel Bradbury, Elvis Smylie

6:15 a.m. -- Nacho Elvira, Minkyu Kim, Darren Fichardt

6:26 a.m. – Mason Andersen, Masahiro Kawamura, Sam Hutsby

6:47 a.m. -- Ewen Ferguson, Marcel Siem

6:58 a.m. -- CT Pan, Romain Langasque, Yuto Katsuragawa

7:09 a.m. -- Rikuya Hoshino, Angel Hidalgo, Richard Mansell

7:20 a.m. -- Corey Conners, Ryan Fox, Jorge Campillo

7:31 a.m. -- Ernie Els, Gary Woodland, Altin van der Merwe (a)

7:42 a.m. -- Henrik Stenson, Rasmus Hojgaard, Jacob Skov Olesen (a)

7:53 a.m. -- Louis Oosthuizen, Billy Horschel, Victor Perez

8:04 a.m. -- Sepp Straka, Brendon Todd, Jordan Smith

8:15 a.m. -- Denny McCarthy, Taylor Moore, Adrian Meronk

8:26 a.m. -- Jason Day, Byeong Hun An, Rickie Fowler

8:37 a.m. -- Alex Cejka, Eric Cole, Kurt Kitayama

8:48 a.m. -- Darren Clarke, JT Poston, Dean Burmester

9:04 a.m. -- Phil Mickelson, Joost Luiten, Dustin Johnson

9:15 a.m. -- Padraig Harrington, Davis Thompson, Matthew Jordan

9:26 a.m. -- Wyndham Clark, Hideki Matsuyama, Brooks Koepka

9:37 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay

9:48 a.m. -- Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns, Si Woo Kim

9:59 a.m. -- Shane Lowry, Cameron Smith, Matt Fitzpatrick

10:10 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young

10:21 a.m. -- Akshay Bhatia, Tom Hoge, Sami Valimaki

10:32 a.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Ben Griffin, Mackenzie Hughes

10:43 a.m. -- Yannik Paul, Joe Dean, Andy Ogletree

10:54 a.m. -- Ryan van Velzen, Charlie Lindh, Luis Masaveu (a)

11:05 a.m. -- Kazuma Kobori, Jaime Montojo Fernandez (a), Liam Nolan (a)

11:16 a.m. -- Daniel Brown, Denwit David Boriboonsub, Matthew Dodd-Berry (a)

11:27 a.m. -- Jeunghun Wang (Kor), Aguri Iwasaki (Jpn), Sam Horsfield

(a) - amateur

