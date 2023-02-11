BRIT Awards 2023 Live: Biggest night in British music returns as Grammy-winners Harry Styles and Wet Leg lead nominations

Harry Styles at the 2023 BRIT Awards (AFP via Getty Images)

The BRIT Awards are back as the biggest night in British music returns to London’s 02 Arena.

Grammy-winners Harry Styles and Wet Leg lead the nominations with four nods each then Stormzy follows with three – for album of the year, artist of the year and hip hop grime rap act.

Earlier in the week, Kid Harpoon, who co-wrote and co-produced former One Direction star Styles’ Grammy-winning third album Harry’s House, was named songwriter of the year.

Alongside writing credits for artists such as Florence And The Machine, Jessie Ware, Shakira, Mabel and Years & Years, the musician, whose real name is Tom Hull, has contributed to all three of Styles’ studio albums.

He said: “To be acknowledged by the Brits this year for songwriting – a beautiful and complex craft – is unbelievable.

“It’s a dream come true.”

French DJ David Guetta, who will perform on the night, alongside Becky Hill and Ella Henderson, was named producer of the year.

Also nominated for international song of the year, Guetta has sold 50 million albums worldwide and has had seven UK number one singles.

The first winner has been announced...

20:43 , Lizzie Edmonds

Aitch has won Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act

Harry Styles opens the show!

20:41 , Lizzie Edmonds

Here we go!

Harry Styles opened the show with a rendition of As It Was.

He is nominated four times – for album of the year for Harry’s House, song of the year for As It Was, artist of the year and best pop/R&B act.

He followed an opening skit by host Host Mo Gilligan in which he arrived at London’s O2 Arena via a helicopter organised by Lizzo.

Charli XCX on the issue of female and diverse representation

20:17 , Lizzie Edmonds

Brit nominee Charli XCX has spoke out on the issue of female and diverse representation.

The Brits have faced a backlash this year – their second with gender-neutral categories – after the best artist list was dominated entirely by men – with Central Cee, Fred Again, George Ezra, Styles and Stormzy featuring.

This was despite an increase in female artists or all-women groups across the board.

Charli XCX on the red carpet (PA)

Charli XCX, who features among the pop/R&B nominees but missed out on best artist, said on the red carpet: “I heard that the reason that there aren’t any women nominated in the best artist category is that the Brits felt that there weren’t enough women in album cycle.

“But I was in album cycle and had a number one, critically acclaimed album, so yeah. That is really all I have to say.”

She later jokingly added: “I just know that I am iconic.”

Best new artist nominee Rina Sawayama on BRIT Award categories

20:10 , Lizzie Edmonds

Rina Sawayama, who is nominated in the best new artist category, said she supported the introduction of more music categories at the Brit Awards.

She told the PA news agency on the red carpet: “Sometimes you look at the Grammys and you are like, ‘What’s that category?’ and I think that is important because music isn’t just pop music. There is a lot of music that needs to be amplified. There are a lot of stories that need to be amplified and I just want to see it better.”

The singer, who has collaborated with Sir Elton John, also called for change inside the music industry to promote diverse voices.

She said: “At the top it is straight white men. It is. So the more you have of that, the more you are going to get amplified voices that are that. It is just something that we really need to work on because artists are diverse. There is a lot of diversity in artists but there is not enough diversity in record labels.”

Rina Sawayama (PA)

Host Mo Gilligan on the red carpet

20:04 , Lizzie Edmonds

Mo Gilligan will host the BRITs tonight - with broadcast starting on ITV at 8.30pm

Lizzo is in the house!

20:01 , Lizzie Edmonds

Lizzo looks fabulous!

More red carpet moments

19:58 , Lizzie Edmonds

Wet Leg (PA)

Charli XCX (PA)

Becky Hill (PA)

Jessie J bares her baby bump

19:49 , Lizzie Edmonds

Jessie J showed off her baby bump on the red carpet as she arrived in a daring red outfit.

The singer, 34, announced she was pregnant in January – just over a year after announcing news of a miscarriage.

In the hours ahead of her arrival at the Brits, she revealed on Instagram that she is expecting a boy and also teased a new track called The Award Goes To.

Jessie J attending the Brit Awards 2023 at the O2 Arena, London (Ian West/PA) (PA Wire)

Jessie J walked the carpet wearing a deep red co-ord with matching stilettos, showing off her growing bump.

She partnered the outfit with a voluminous shawl and carried an ornate metallic handbag, smiling for the cameras.

As she walked down the carpet, she joked that she could “really do with a snack”.

She added: “I just literally teased a new song an hour ago. It wasn’t even really a planned thing…You have got to do what you have got to do.”

Sam Smith dons latex bodysuit for Brits red carpet

19:38 , Lizzie Edmonds

Sam Smith delivered a striking black look on the Brit Awards red carpet.

The Grammy-winning singer, known for their boundary-breaking looks, wore what appeared to be an inflatable latex bodysuit with bulbous arms and legs.

Smith, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, paired the piece with chunky platform heals in matching black.

(PA)

Their eye-catching look comes after they and Kim Petras won the Grammy for best pop duo/group performance at last week’s ceremony in Los Angeles.

The pair will perform again together later in the night.

Smith was among those who spoke out in favour of genderless categories before the Brits adopted them.

However, they were also critical of the event this year after the best artist category featured no women.

Kim Petras (PA)

What is it like at the BRITs?

19:32 , Lizzie Edmonds

Celebrity Correspondent Tina Campbell is at the BRIT Awards tonight, and has sent over some pictures from the Warner Music table.

A view of the stage at the 2023 BRIT Awards (Tina Campbell)

The Warner Music table (Tina Campbell)

What’s on the menu tonight? (Tina Campbell)

Red carpet arrivals

19:29 , Lizzie Edmonds

Sam Ryder (PA)

Ellie Goulding (PA)

Lewis Capaldi (PA)

(PA)

Billie Piper (PA)

Welcome to the 2023 BRIT Awards!

19:06 , Lizzie Edmonds

The BRITs are back!

Some of music’s biggest names have hit the red carpet and it is almost time for the show. We’re here throughout... so stay tuned!

Harry Styles - who will open the show - was among the first A-listers to arrive