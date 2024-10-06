Bristol in pictures: Bears' derby delight

There have been some dramatic scenes in the Bristol area this week, from stunning sunsets to the thousands of people packed into new venue Prospect, and something spooky brewing down in the Mendips.

There were also two derbies this weekend, with Bristol Bears taking on Bath and City facing off with Cardiff at Ashton Gate.

It's also circus time on the Downs, and there was a funeral with a difference to remember a much-loved Bristol jazz musician.

[PA Media]

Honours even: Luke McNally's goal ensured Bristol City's unbeaten home run at Ashton Gate continued as it earned them a 1-1 draw in the Severnside derby with Cardiff City.

[PA Media]

Derby delight: Bristol Bear's Max Malins scores the club's first try during the Gallagher Premiership derby win against Bath at the Rec. The Bears ran out 36-26 winners in the battle of the near neighbours.

[Ben Birchall/PA Media]

Daredevils: Three motorcyclists rehearse their stunts ahead of a Circus Vegas performance. The show is taking place under the big top on the Downs until 20 October.

[Anthony Ward/BBC]

City scene: BBC cameraman Anthony Ward took this lovely shot of the sunset turning the sky orange over Old Market.

[ATG]

For one night only: They've been rehearsing the Magic of Motown, which comes to the Bristol Hippodrome for a performance on Sunday night. The show is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

[Bristol Rovers FC]

Captain Fantastic: Scott Sinclair celebrates scoring the opener for Bristol Rovers against Charlton Athletic at the Memorial Stadium on Tuesday. Two late goals for the visitors made it a nervy finish but Rovers held on to win 3-2.

[Sarah Ginn]

New venue, new music: Prospect, Bristol's latest venue to open, welcomed artists such as Bonobo, Andy C, Joy Orbison, HAAI and Dax J to its opening night. The promoters of the new venue, on Feeder Road, say they have big plans for the huge space.

[Julian Preece ]

Mixing it up: Bristol Cocktail Weekend closed with a stylish event at Death Disco in the city centre. The event brought to a close five days of functions at venues across Bristol.

[Martismedia]

Lifesaver: Sgt Luke O'Connell has been honoured for his efforts in helping a man in distress. Sgt O'Connell was off-duty when he pulled the man back from a bridge over a dual carriageway and held him until more help arrived. The Avon and Somerset Police officer was named a winner in the Bravery category of the force's federation recognition awards.

[BBC]

A fitting goodbye: Mourners recreated a New Orleans-style funeral for well-known jazz musician Jeremy Huggett. Hundreds of people joined a marching band and a colourful umbrella parade to remember the 57-year-old, who enjoyed a long association with famous Bristol jazz pub The Old Duke.

[Simon Boddy]

If you go down to the caves today: Wookey Hole, to the south of Bristol, is showing off its spooky side this month, with this "blood moon" illuminated artwork adding a certain glow to the attraction ahead of Halloween.

Follow BBC Bristol on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to us on email or via WhatsApp on 0800 313 4630.

More Bristol galleries