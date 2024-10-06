Advertisement

Bristol in pictures: Bears' derby delight

steve mellen - bbc news, bristol

There have been some dramatic scenes in the Bristol area this week, from stunning sunsets to the thousands of people packed into new venue Prospect, and something spooky brewing down in the Mendips.

There were also two derbies this weekend, with Bristol Bears taking on Bath and City facing off with Cardiff at Ashton Gate.

It's also circus time on the Downs, and there was a funeral with a difference to remember a much-loved Bristol jazz musician.

Bristol City's Luke McNally smiles as he celebrates scoring the equaliser against Cardiff City in the Severnside derby at Ashton Gate Stadium. McNally is running behind the goal and a team mate can be seen running to join him in the background
[PA Media]

Honours even: Luke McNally's goal ensured Bristol City's unbeaten home run at Ashton Gate continued as it earned them a 1-1 draw in the Severnside derby with Cardiff City.

Bristol's Max Malins scores their first try during the Gallagher Premiership match at The Recreation Ground, Bath. He is diving over the line holding the ball while a packed stand is visible in the background, as are the hills of the city beyond
[PA Media]

Derby delight: Bristol Bear's Max Malins scores the club's first try during the Gallagher Premiership derby win against Bath at the Rec. The Bears ran out 36-26 winners in the battle of the near neighbours.

Three motorcyclists ride around inside a giant wheel as they rehearse for performances at Circus Vegas on the Downs in Bristol. They are wearing illuminated patches on their motorbike leathers and are lit up by spotlights
[Ben Birchall/PA Media]

Daredevils: Three motorcyclists rehearse their stunts ahead of a Circus Vegas performance. The show is taking place under the big top on the Downs until 20 October.

Old Market in Bristol is seen at sunset. The sky is an orange hue and cars are driving towards the camera with their headlights on, and street lights are also illuminated in the background.
[Anthony Ward/BBC]

City scene: BBC cameraman Anthony Ward took this lovely shot of the sunset turning the sky orange over Old Market.

A performer sings on stage as part of Magic of Motown at the Bristol Hippodrome. He is wearing a black shirt and a light pink waistcoat and jacket. In the background two musicians in black shirts and white ties are visible
[ATG]

For one night only: They've been rehearsing the Magic of Motown, which comes to the Bristol Hippodrome for a performance on Sunday night. The show is celebrating its 20th anniversary.

Bristol Rovers player Scott Sinclair slides on his knees in celebration after scoring against Charlton Athletic at the Memorial Stadium. In the background three of his team-mates can be seen running towards him to join in the celebrations
[Bristol Rovers FC]

Captain Fantastic: Scott Sinclair celebrates scoring the opener for Bristol Rovers against Charlton Athletic at the Memorial Stadium on Tuesday. Two late goals for the visitors made it a nervy finish but Rovers held on to win 3-2.

Hundreds of people dance in the light of strobes and other lights at Prospect in Bristol on its opening night
[Sarah Ginn]

New venue, new music: Prospect, Bristol's latest venue to open, welcomed artists such as Bonobo, Andy C, Joy Orbison, HAAI and Dax J to its opening night. The promoters of the new venue, on Feeder Road, say they have big plans for the huge space.

A man in a paisly-patterned shirt pours liquid into a cocktail measuring glass in a bar with multiple coloured bottles behind him. He was photographed during the closing event for Bristol Cocktail Week which took place at Death Disco
[Julian Preece ]

Mixing it up: Bristol Cocktail Weekend closed with a stylish event at Death Disco in the city centre. The event brought to a close five days of functions at venues across Bristol.

Sgt Luke O’Connell, from Avon and Somerset Police, stands facing the camera. He is in his full police uniform and is next to a police vehicle with yellow and blue livery
[Martismedia]

Lifesaver: Sgt Luke O'Connell has been honoured for his efforts in helping a man in distress. Sgt O'Connell was off-duty when he pulled the man back from a bridge over a dual carriageway and held him until more help arrived. The Avon and Somerset Police officer was named a winner in the Bravery category of the force's federation recognition awards.

Mourners dressed in bright outfits and playing instruments walk towards a crematorium during a funeral in Bristol. Some are also holding brightly-coloured umbrellas
[BBC]

A fitting goodbye: Mourners recreated a New Orleans-style funeral for well-known jazz musician Jeremy Huggett. Hundreds of people joined a marching band and a colourful umbrella parade to remember the 57-year-old, who enjoyed a long association with famous Bristol jazz pub The Old Duke.

A woman dressed as a witch is silhouetted against a red "blood moon" artwork in Wookey Hole caves near Cheddar in Somerset
[Simon Boddy]

If you go down to the caves today: Wookey Hole, to the south of Bristol, is showing off its spooky side this month, with this "blood moon" illuminated artwork adding a certain glow to the attraction ahead of Halloween.

Follow BBC Bristol on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to us on email or via WhatsApp on 0800 313 4630.

More Bristol galleries